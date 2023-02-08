Google to soon add generative AI features in search results

Google said on Wednesday it would soon integrate artificial intelligence (AI) capable of generating text and other content in search results, as it battles to answer the challenge of Microsoft's popular AI chatbot ChatGPT.

Alphabet-owned Google unveiled on Monday its own chatbot service, called Bard.

At a launch event in Paris on Wednesday, Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan said so-called generative AI would enable users to interact with information in "entirely new ways".