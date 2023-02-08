    বাংলা

    Twitter restricted in Turkey: NetBlocks

    Netblocks, which tracks connectivity across the globe, tweeted that the real-time network data showed a restriction of Twitter across major internet providers

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 03:16 PM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 03:16 PM

    Twitter has been restricted in Turkey on Wednesday, the Netblocks internet observatory said, two days after a major earthquake that has killed more than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

    Netblocks, which tracks connectivity across the globe, tweeted that the real-time network data showed a restriction of Twitter across major internet providers.

    "Real-time network data show Twitter has been restricted in Turkey; the filtering is applied on major internet providers and comes as the public come to rely on the service in the aftermath of a series of deadly earthquakes," Netblocks said.

