Musk says Twitter applies temporary limit to address data scraping, system manipulation

That comes after Twitter had announced that it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that Musk on Friday called a "temporary emergency measure."

Musk had said that hundreds of organisations or more were scraping Twitter data "extremely aggressively", impacting user experience.

Musk had earlier expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter's data to train their large language models.