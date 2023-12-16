Dec 16, 1971 was only the start of Bangladesh's journey. The fight for liberation still continues

In the years since, Bangladesh has dedicated itself to developing infrastructure. This commitment spans housing, communication networks, industrial facilities, water supply systems, solid waste management, and electricity. Today, our nation proudly showcases several completed projects that stand as the pillars of our economy. Notable among them are the Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the Bangabandhu Tunnel, and the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.



And, only three days ago, the Dhaka Metro Rail inaugurated new train stations in the Dhaka University and Bijoy Sarani areas, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of the major urban transit project.



But, even as I bask in the red and green fairy lights that celebrate the anniversary of our historic victory, I can’t help but wonder if such a day will come for another people – the Palestinians. The images of a genocide unfolding before our eyes and the frustration at our powerlessness to intervene have been difficult to bear. And yet, hope persists. Hope that one day, the people of Palestine will experience their liberation. Until then, we must remember that old rallying cry, “Nobody’s free until everybody’s free.”

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.