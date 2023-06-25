Unequal tragedies: The disturbing bias in the media's coverage of sea disasters

Recent weeks have seen two significant tragedies at sea, each with their own set of harrowing circumstances. But the stark difference in their coverage by the media highlights concerning trends in the priorities of the media and its personal biases.

One incident involving the deaths of five wealthy individuals aboard a submarine received widespread coverage for days on end. The other, where hundreds of desperate migrants lost their lives, faded quickly.

The sharp discrepancy highlights the potential undercurrent of racism in Western media coverage, the dangers of complacency, and the need for solidarity with displaced peoples during these difficult times.

On Jun 13, a vessel carrying up to 750 migrants sank off the coast of Greece, one of the deadliest shipwrecks in recent years. As of Friday, only 104 people were recovered alive. Most of those onboard were fleeing war, hardship and famine in Egypt, Syria, Palestine and Pakistan. Many of them were women and children. Despite the magnitude of the disaster, coverage of the incident seemed superficial, lacking the depth and urgency demanded by such a profound loss of life.