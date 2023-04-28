Setting and enforcing boundaries makes us more authentic and honest

Many things can set off our tempers. Depression, anxiety, the feeling that our lives are out of our control or that we are invisible to the people we love. But, for me, the thing that causes my rage to flare up the most is a failure to set proper boundaries for myself and others.

Sometimes I was trying to be polite and agreed to something I did not want to do. Other times I allowed others to shape my feelings or even negate them.

Boundaries are weird, invisible, symbolic fences that we set up to delineate ourselves and what we want. They allow us to protect ourselves while also being authentic to who we are. They can affect every facet of our lives.

We carve boundaries around our needs and desires and shape them when forming new relationships. We have boundaries that are physical, spiritual, intellectual, and sexual. Some of them result from our nature or nurture, while others we define through our needs. Some boundaries can be stronger than others.

Boundaries can help people build self-esteem by helping them stick to their principles. They can improve conflict resolution by clearly laying out the ground rules. They can also lower stress by setting up a mutual understanding between ourselves and others, preventing interactions that cause discomfort.