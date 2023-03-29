Lifting weights and lifted spirits: A 20-something's journey towards fitness and self-love

Growing up, I was always on the larger end of the body mass spectrum and over time I succumbed to the textbook 'fat kid' trope so common in media.
Flash-forward to the pandemic - I was stuck at home 24/7 and classes were on hiatus. There was only so much cooking and cleaning I could do and my scattered brain craved some form of routine.
Unsurprisingly, the rest of the world had the same thing on its mind. The pandemic sparked the era of the at-home workout, and even my YouTube feed began recommending exercise videos. For someone like me, who had never been enthusiastic about fitness, they seemed out of place.
That may be why they piqued my interest. I tried a simple 8-minute arm workout and have never felt as sore as I did the following day. I never imagined flinging my arms would hurt so much, but it did. However, that day began something I could never have imagined. I started working out regularly.
At first, it was hard. Simple bodyweight movements that, in retrospect, would count as 'warm-ups' took me four times as long as others to finish. I needed ample rest between sets too. Even 10-minute videos took me more than an hour. But, locked in my home, I had all the time in the world, and I slowly, surely and sorely completed them.
Bit by bit, I got better. I transitioned from videos that were essentially warm-ups to 15 or even 20-minute-long bodyweight workouts. Mostly cardio because the internet was over-saturated with "high-intensity interval training" videos at the time.
Unfortunately, repetitive bodyweight exercises that your body adjusts to can only be 'fun' for so long. After six long months, I hit my first big plateau and quit exercising for a month. But I was unwilling to give up this new habit I had worked so hard to build. I needed to shake things up to hold on to it.
And so I did.
Not immediately, of course. In fact, nothing changed at all in the first two months I went back to exercising. I was doing the same mundane workout, hoping to feel some spark of that same excitement after my break.
Then I came across another new workout video on YouTube that someone of my skill level could never imagine doing. But I still tried.
I could barely do half of the moves, but the complexities of the movements and the intensity they required proved to me there was more to explore. It made me feel better than ever. I dove into the page where I found that video, and I discovered something that has changed how I view fitness and myself – lifting.
My discovery of lifting isn't the end of the story. If anything, everything before it was just a preamble. Lifting has its ups and downs, but nothing is without its share of difficulties. That is something that working out regularly has tangibly and physically instilled in me over time.
My first year of lifting was all euphoric joy. I felt fitter than ever. This was in 2021, and I was still doing online classes because of the pandemic. However, 2022 was a completely different story.
I was jolted back into the real world with its overwhelming number of tasks and activities. In-person classes after two whole years and the mental gymnastics needed to readjust, my looming senior thesis, the regular research projects, and then my desperate need to pack every ounce of social activity and fun into my final year of university to leave no room for regrets.
So, in 2022, I came back down to reality. For the first time since I started exercising, I did not have unlimited time to work out. I lost strength and muscle gains, regained some fat and was gifted with unsavoury remarks about my weight from 'concerned' aunties yet again. It wasn't easy, but I knew I had bigger goals to tackle (like my graduation), and I had to put fitness on the back burner for a bit.
But starting to work out and getting back into regular exercise are completely different ball games. Still, in the months since my graduation, I've slowly recovered my strength gains and pushed myself further. I've gotten back into training and lifted more than ever before. This is what makes fitness so consistently fun for me – there is no peak, no final world to conquer. Nor should there be.
So that's where I've come to on my fitness journey. Despite the rocky road and the tornadoes of negative comments I've endured, I've realised how much we devalue our bodies. I never imagined someone like me, who could barely walk a kilometre without falling to my knees and panting, could walk 15 km in a single go and still have energy to burn. I never imagined I could train with 15 kg weights in the hope of lifting more in future.
My experience has taught me how capable our bodies are if we give them a chance. Despite my many insecurities and the flaws I see in myself, I learned during the pandemic, and every single day since, how resilient my body is. There may be others with features I desire, people who can lift more or run faster. But this body – my body – has achieved things I had never dreamt of before.
No one can take that realisation away from me. No one should diminish our ability to appreciate our own bodies. We have to see ourselves clearly and fortify our self-belief.
Lifting gave me the strength to love myself. And, for that, I am forever grateful.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.