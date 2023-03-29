Lifting weights and lifted spirits: A 20-something's journey towards fitness and self-love

Growing up, I was always on the larger end of the body mass spectrum and over time I succumbed to the textbook 'fat kid' trope so common in media.

Flash-forward to the pandemic - I was stuck at home 24/7 and classes were on hiatus. There was only so much cooking and cleaning I could do and my scattered brain craved some form of routine.

Unsurprisingly, the rest of the world had the same thing on its mind. The pandemic sparked the era of the at-home workout, and even my YouTube feed began recommending exercise videos. For someone like me, who had never been enthusiastic about fitness, they seemed out of place.

That may be why they piqued my interest. I tried a simple 8-minute arm workout and have never felt as sore as I did the following day. I never imagined flinging my arms would hurt so much, but it did. However, that day began something I could never have imagined. I started working out regularly.

At first, it was hard. Simple bodyweight movements that, in retrospect, would count as 'warm-ups' took me four times as long as others to finish. I needed ample rest between sets too. Even 10-minute videos took me more than an hour. But, locked in my home, I had all the time in the world, and I slowly, surely and sorely completed them.

Bit by bit, I got better. I transitioned from videos that were essentially warm-ups to 15 or even 20-minute-long bodyweight workouts. Mostly cardio because the internet was over-saturated with "high-intensity interval training" videos at the time.

Unfortunately, repetitive bodyweight exercises that your body adjusts to can only be 'fun' for so long. After six long months, I hit my first big plateau and quit exercising for a month. But I was unwilling to give up this new habit I had worked so hard to build. I needed to shake things up to hold on to it.

And so I did.