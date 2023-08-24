My childhood home taught me the value of mindfulness

I often say that I lived in a quiet place for a long time. This was the neighbourhood I grew up in, the place I lived from birth to my early years as an adult.

Calm was the neighbourhood norm. Rickshaws and CNG taxis weren’t allowed inside unless one of the local residents was on it. Even then, you had to live here 10-12 years at the least to convince the gate guard to stand aside.

The people of the neighbourhood have sunk their roots in deep. Almost no one moved there.

Growing up, I was shaped by this environment, adapting to its peculiarities. It was like its own biome and I was one of the creatures living in it. If you could map my mental and spiritual world, it would probably end up looking a lot like the neighbourhood.