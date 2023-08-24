My childhood home taught me the value of mindfulness

I often say that I lived in a quiet place for a long time. This was the neighbourhood I grew up in, the place I lived from birth to my early years as an adult.
Calm was the neighbourhood norm. Rickshaws and CNG taxis weren’t allowed inside unless one of the local residents was on it. Even then, you had to live here 10-12 years at the least to convince the gate guard to stand aside.
The people of the neighbourhood have sunk their roots in deep. Almost no one moved there.
Growing up, I was shaped by this environment, adapting to its peculiarities. It was like its own biome and I was one of the creatures living in it. If you could map my mental and spiritual world, it would probably end up looking a lot like the neighbourhood.
But, at the start of 2020, I was preparing to leave it behind for a wider world that was larger, messier, and noisier. Then came the pandemic and weeks and weeks of quarantine.
As someone ready to step into the bustling thrills of adulthood, it was a keen disappointment.
The lockdowns only exacerbated the character of the neighbourhood. At the time, I thought it was stifling and boring. It stood immutable and unchanging, with nothing new to offer or distract.
But, as time wore on, I found myself attuning again to its rhythm. Here, I had space. Space to think, to ponder, to reassess. And I had the time to reconsider my basic thoughts and feelings.
After the threat of the coronavirus receded, there seemed to be a renewed vigour in the neighbourhood. In a way, it perfectly matched the screeching springtime birds swarming the area.
And while I appreciated this vigour and sense of novelty, I also realised that I had to eventually leave this cul-de-sac of my childhood. Like the clothes I had worn with religious regularity in my teen years, it no longer fit me.
But I still appreciated this short pause in my life. Quarantines and lockdowns may not be the ideal situation, but the sudden shift in direction they afforded allowed me to reconnect to the world in which I grew up. From time to time, I think such breaks are necessary to take stock of ourselves, who we are, and where we are headed. My childhood home got to school me in its basic lessons once again. But you don’t stay in school forever. You start, you learn, and, eventually, you leave to go live the life it was made to prepare you for.
So, I’m stepping out into the world once more, looking to embrace all it has to offer. And yet, the lessons I learned from my neighbourhood will stay with me. I will still continue to crave the quiet and the emptiness, and a sense of serenity. Perhaps I will also be more aware of how I handle myself, how I can deal with my own issues and interact with others, and how not to drown in the mundane.
This is what I mean when I say that I have lived in a quiet place for a long, long time.
