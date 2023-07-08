Healthy boundaries are essential for lasting relationships

Love has a way of sweeping us off our feet. The intensity of emotions we experience as teenagers and young adults can lead us to lose sight of ourselves. Falling head over heels makes us want to spend every waking moment with our partner. However, to foster a healthy and happy relationship, it is crucial to prioritise self-care and respect your partner's individuality, especially during that initial phase of discovery.

Finding personal space in a relationship should not be mistaken for being distant. Instead, it is about striking a delicate balance between connection and independence. We all possess unique tastes, dreams, and limits as young individuals. It is important to celebrate these differences. We can create an emotionally safe and secure environment by granting each other the freedom to express ourselves without judgment.

It also lays a solid foundation for the future, allowing us to pursue our passions, nurture friendships, and care for ourselves without feeling suffocated.