Why do we self-sabotage?

A fourth cause is fear of failure. It may sound counter-intuitive, but the truth is that some people are so afraid of failing at something, that they never try their hardest to accomplish it. They always want to rely on the assurance that they could have achieved it if they had made a proper effort. It gives them an excuse that they never 'truly failed'. However, this is essentially the same as failing outright. Success in your head doesn't always translate to victory in the real world.

One final reason is comfort. We feel more in control when we are engaging with familiar patterns. They bring a sense of stability that can be reassuring. We know that we can fit in this current environment, and change could bring disruptions or further complications that we want to avoid. As such, we return to the same old habits that keep us where we are used to, even if it is harmful.

Going through that list, you may have found something resonating with your experience. But if you are a self-saboteur, what can you do?

Firstly, congratulate yourself on recognising your problem. You can only work to improve yourself if you know what's wrong.

Next, develop your confidence and practice becoming a more assertive person. Assertive people know who they are and are comfortable with themselves. They have a sense of agency and can address their needs, ensuring they are met. They express their feelings, know what they want, and where they plan to go. They don't shy away from conflict, know how to set boundaries, and when to take the initiative.

Sounds easy, right? Just do all of those things, and you'll be fine. It might sound like I'm joking, but the truth is, sometimes you need to learn by doing. Integrate these traits into your life and practice them under pressure. It will be challenging. And it will likely take a long time.

Unravelling an in-built issue is an arduous process. But the sooner you get started, the sooner you'll be able to get out of your own way. After that, the path ahead will be clear.

