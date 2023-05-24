Here's how and why you should start tracking your time

HOW DO YOU GET STARTED?

As with any habit, the challenge is to get started and keep at it.

The first thing to do is find the right time-tracking tool for you. As a generally organised person, I start by breaking down literally everything I do in my life. Once I've collected the data, I look to organise it clearly and orderly.

One of the simplest ways is to use a spreadsheet – one you make on your own or download from a template online. People tracking their time usually divide the day into 10-15 minute chunks and write down what they did during that block.

Once you have the tools, it's a matter of effort. Go easy on yourself to start. Tracking time isn't intuitive or spontaneous, so you'll likely be staring at a few empty slots at the end of the day. That's totally fine. Keep at it. You'll get used to it within a few days or a few weeks. If you suddenly remember you haven't kept track for a few hours, don't stress. Take time to adjust to having a healthy amount of consistency in your time tracking.

It is also important to note that tracking time isn't just about breaking down how long it takes you to complete tasks. It also includes setting goals and reviewing your time logs. Setting daily or weekly goals will help you stay motivated and focused while monitoring your progress. By regularly reviewing your time logs, you can identify patterns that help you improve your time management and productivity.

Tracking time is a relatively simple strategy. But it does help us understand how we spend our time and whether it is the most productive way to reach our aspirations. Following these few tricks may allow you to seize the day instead of letting it go to waste.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.