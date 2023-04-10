Hustle culture pushes people to work tirelessly. But is it sustainable?

Hustle culture – the idea that people can achieve their dreams if they work tirelessly and grind relentlessly in pursuit of success – became quite popular in the past few years. People online shared tips on how to raise their productivity, maintain it, and push each other to keep going.

But the trend has started losing steam among younger people, particularly Gen Z, as they began to question the value of a lifestyle prioritising long hours, sacrificing personal time, and even forgoing sleep in pursuit of lofty goals.

On a basic level, hustle culture has its benefits. It can inspire individuals to work harder and smarter, push themselves beyond their original capabilities, and achieve things they would not have previously thought possible. Getting people to focus on their goals can foster a sense of purpose and drive.

This push to become more productive, innovative, and entrepreneurial can also lead to new business ideas and ventures. It can foster a healthy sense of competition that pushes companies to improve their products and services, benefitting consumers. This dynamism can spur economic growth by creating jobs and contributing to GDP.

However, as the trend grew in popularity, its downsides also became more apparent. The relentless pursuit of success can lead to burnout, exhaustion, and a loss of perspective. Many studies have shown that working too many hours leads to significant drops in productivity and creativity and serious health issues.