Hustle culture pushes people to work tirelessly. But is it sustainable?

Hustle culture – the idea that people can achieve their dreams if they work tirelessly and grind relentlessly in pursuit of success – became quite popular in the past few years. People online shared tips on how to raise their productivity, maintain it, and push each other to keep going.
But the trend has started losing steam among younger people, particularly Gen Z, as they began to question the value of a lifestyle prioritising long hours, sacrificing personal time, and even forgoing sleep in pursuit of lofty goals.
On a basic level, hustle culture has its benefits. It can inspire individuals to work harder and smarter, push themselves beyond their original capabilities, and achieve things they would not have previously thought possible. Getting people to focus on their goals can foster a sense of purpose and drive.
This push to become more productive, innovative, and entrepreneurial can also lead to new business ideas and ventures. It can foster a healthy sense of competition that pushes companies to improve their products and services, benefitting consumers. This dynamism can spur economic growth by creating jobs and contributing to GDP.
However, as the trend grew in popularity, its downsides also became more apparent. The relentless pursuit of success can lead to burnout, exhaustion, and a loss of perspective. Many studies have shown that working too many hours leads to significant drops in productivity and creativity and serious health issues.
Hustle culture is focused on the desire to accomplish more, but this can warp into the notion that work alone will give people a sense of purpose and worth.
It can make people feel that their only value is their output rather than their inherent worth. Emphasising the need to be productive also devalues time where people aren’t being traditionally ‘productive’, including downtime, personal time, time spent with family or loved ones, or time spent on hobbies and personal interests. Those caught up in the constant race to succeed can develop unhealthy work-life balances and sacrifice their relationships, self-care, and engagement with the broader world.
A survey of 2,100 employees and executives conducted by Deloitte and Workplace Intelligence found that 30 percent of executives feel lonely, over 40 percent of employees feel exhausted, stressed, and overwhelmed, and over 50 percent of employees and executives experience fatigue and mental health issues. Part of this can be attributed to the persistent pressure of hustle culture.
We must also consider the broader implications of hustle culture, such as the environmental impact of overconsumption. Hustle culture is meant to celebrate success but can lead to the conspicuous overconsumption of resources and materials. The constant need to grow and innovate has also led to investment in risky ventures that push disruption as a feature, including recent fads like cryptocurrencies, the Metaverse, and NFTs.
Gen Z – the cohort born from the mid to late 90s to the early 10s – seems to be at the forefront of a shift away from hustle culture in favour of a more balanced lifestyle. Each generation has different priorities, and Gen Z is no different. Growing up amid unprecedented social and political change, they have a different perspective on what success means. Much of Gen Z does not define success by wealth and material possessions but aims for something more holistic, including personal fulfilment, community engagement, and social impact.
People of that age put greater emphasis on self-care, mental health, and personal growth instead of simply working harder and longer. They seek out careers and passions that align with these values. They seek more sustainable and fulfilling ways of life, often starting businesses online or launching their own brands. According to a 2022 Small Business Trends study by Guidant Financial, “entrepreneurs in the US aged between 25 and 44 are often motivated by a desire to pursue their passions.”
Despite the downsides, the hustle culture trend is unlikely to fade soon. As technology makes it easier to stay connected and work remotely, there is a solid pull to working around the clock to achieve success. But, we should consider whether this is sustainable and the impact it could have on people, the economy, and the environment.
We must take care of ourselves and the planet as we progress. Without adopting a broader perspective, it will be hard to achieve success that is fulfilling in the long run.
Many of us saw a shift in workplace mentality during the pandemic, which made us realise how vital our free time is for our health and well-being. How important it is to prioritise our loved ones.
Maybe, in this case, Gen Z is ahead of the curve.
