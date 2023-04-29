The mean misconceptions of students from private universities

For most people in Bangladesh, the hopes of being admitted to a prestigious public university are farfetched. Everyone knows the rigorous process, and some would argue that it’s perfectly curated for those who study the NTCB curriculum. Still, those who manage to get admission will always get my heartfelt congratulations and respect. But there’s nothing wrong with the students who opt for a private university.
I am not a public university kid. During the admissions process, I tried everything, from applications to US colleges to buying a question bank for Dhaka University’s A unit. But, in the end, I enrolled at a reputed private university without ever filling out my Common App or sitting for an exam at a public university.
Was it my dream institution? Not in a million years. Do I regret missing the opportunity to try more alternatives? Obviously. But my decision was the most logical given my circumstances, and I am okay with that.
As a new student at a private university, I do have one particular beef - who started the rumour that private university students are slackers while the Dhaka University kids who tutor your siblings are bona fide geniuses?
An essential fact about public admissions tests is that they’re based solely on two years of the HSC curriculum. Anyone who has looked at the question papers knows that the MCQ section is little more than blind memorisation. Let’s not even talk about the GK section (it still gives me shudders). Yes, it’s crucial to grasp the basic concepts of your higher secondary education before moving forward, but you can also come out on top if you have a good memory.
Private uni kids are more likely to come from families better off financially. But does that mean they have worse academic performance or intelligence levels?
And are their institutions that much worse?
The beauty of public universities is in their culture, heritage, and legacy. But they have their problems too.
Ragging – a form of systematic bullying – is still present on many public university campuses but is foreign to many private universities. There is less peer pressure at private universities, and political clashes that bring academics to a halt are rarer too.
Private universities also have a more structured class routine and rigorous exam system that gives students more room to develop their skills. We have quizzes every other week, mid-terms, more quizzes, presentations, papers, assignments, and finals. It’s a non-stop treadmill to help build your intellectual muscles. A Dhaka University alumnus looked at my workload with pity and said, “It’s difficult to get into DU, but it’s a breeze to graduate.”
There’s also a vast gulf in research funding. Based on the UGC’s annual survey from 2020, Dhaka University spent Tk 66 million on research investment, while BRAC University spent Tk 552.30 million. The difference is staggering.
Both public and private universities can adequately prepare students for starting their careers or delving deeper into their studies. Life after undergrad is often about the connections you’ve made during those years. You can apply your newfound knowledge anywhere if you brush up on your social skills.
Sure, private universities may not be everyone’s first choice in Bangladesh.
But I know the people I am currently studying with. Some of them are pretty amazing. Some of them are so smart that it’s awe-inspiring. And a few are so brainy that it scares the daylights out of me. So I think it’s about time we retire the misconception that private university kids are just average. Who knows, you might just be taunting the next Google CEO.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.