The mean misconceptions of students from private universities

For most people in Bangladesh, the hopes of being admitted to a prestigious public university are farfetched. Everyone knows the rigorous process, and some would argue that it’s perfectly curated for those who study the NTCB curriculum. Still, those who manage to get admission will always get my heartfelt congratulations and respect. But there’s nothing wrong with the students who opt for a private university.

I am not a public university kid. During the admissions process, I tried everything, from applications to US colleges to buying a question bank for Dhaka University’s A unit. But, in the end, I enrolled at a reputed private university without ever filling out my Common App or sitting for an exam at a public university.

Was it my dream institution? Not in a million years. Do I regret missing the opportunity to try more alternatives? Obviously. But my decision was the most logical given my circumstances, and I am okay with that.

As a new student at a private university, I do have one particular beef - who started the rumour that private university students are slackers while the Dhaka University kids who tutor your siblings are bona fide geniuses?