The irony of that final beat is palpable. The revolutionaries have turned into the oppressors, going so far as to ally with them in their pursuit of power. The old enemies have reconciled, and the oppressed remain the downtrodden.

This allegorical retelling of a revolution on another continent might lead students to immediately dismiss Animal Farm as a 'boring classic'. But, unlike other stuffy books that present unrealistic and unrelatable situations from fictional towns in fictional Europe centuries ago, Animal Farm thrives because of its grounded tone. The prose is brisk and uncomplicated, making it easily accessible to all levels of readers.

And most importantly, Animal Farm connects directly to the world where we live. The parallels between the politics of the time and our current landscape are clear.

The story can also be an eye-opening entry for students into thinking about how society works, how it is structured, and questions of justice and fairness in its functioning. Crucially, Orwell isn't overly preachy. He makes an argument but does not overplay his hand and tell readers what to think. Instead, his exploration of power, greed, and corruption helps us connect the story to our experiences.

Its symbolic nature also offers depth, unlike many other works of literature. Every read can lead you to new interpretations. After all, the more you learn and understand about the wider world, the more meaning you can derive from the efficient 90-page read.

For readers who developed a distaste for the book due to its untimely introduction in school, please give it a chance. It's short, easy, and exciting. At worst, you'll come away with a few wasted hours. At best, it'll give you ideas to ponder for a lifetime.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.