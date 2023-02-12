Will AI undergo the process of Darwinian evolution? And what will it mean for us if it does?

Fiction is full of scary stories about the potential outcomes of the development of AI. In the Terminator series, a swarm intelligence called Skynet takes control of the US's defence system and launches a mass extinction of humans. In Ex Machina, an engineer evaluates a robot that can comprehend feelings, only to find dark answers about what feelings such a being could harbour. In The Matrix, a war between humans and AI leads to vast farms where humans are used as an energy source. We have thought of many chilling scenarios about the different ways AI can evolve and diversify, but one pressing question is how far these scenarios are from becoming reality.

We must also consider the fact of decay. As in all biological circumstances, decay can occur mechanically and in terms of errors that cause breakdown or malfunction in operating systems that need to be updated gradually. This shows that there is still much work to be done.

Despite the use of complex algorithms, AI can, for the moment, only do as much as it is told to do, blindly following its programming. As such, AI is strictly tied to human intelligence. The AI scripts available online to the public have, controversially, already made life easier and a bit more diverse. Many argue that it is not organic and out of the natural equation due to the artificial building blocks that do not allow these AI to evolve on their own. We may be ignoring that evolution enables the refinement of traits such as consciousness and comprehension, which we are readily assisting AI in doing so by providing data. Will AI, at some point, go through a process of evolution by natural selection itself?

If human beings have evolved through chance and developed into their current forms over time, there is the possibility of it happening again. AI is built to mimic nature. Even the slightest, random changes in an organism's genetic makeup can give it advantages and disadvantages. Neuroevolution attempts to recreate the processes that form the sections of the brain, that is, the process by which only the strong survive. In contrast, artificial neural networks mimic the process of learning specific concepts. Recently, much of this has been accomplished by searching archives for various viewpoints on machine learning. Big companies such as Google and Microsoft are already leading the race in the development of AI backed by vast amounts of investment

Evolution is inevitable, even if it is artificial instead of natural. Perhaps we need to comprehend that though AI is currently in early development, its hardware and software will change over time. It might eventually be possible for AI to develop itself both in terms of its physical and its intellectual capacity. If so, it will be a fascinating mirror to Darwin's theory of evolution.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.