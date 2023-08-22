The frustrations of an uncertain board year

The uncertainty extends to new heights at the college level, where the absence of a prescribed textbook forces students to navigate a labyrinth of options. The lack of guidance on which book to follow for our syllabus creates a predicament akin to walking blindfolded through a maze. The many available publications and the diversity of choices mean that some students will inevitably miss out on crucial information. This disparity in learning materials undermines the principle of fair and standardised education, perpetuating an unequal playing field where success is determined by chance.

Recently, the students of the HSC batch of 2023 took matters into their hands, protesting against the board just three weeks before they were expected to appear for the official exam. This highlights the growing frustration and helplessness students feel in the face of a system that seems indifferent to their well-being.

On top of that, the education boards lack transparency and tend to make sweeping academic decisions without giving students the time needed to prepare. This does more harm than good, as it powers our already tiresome frustrations at learning about things that could hit us at the worst possible time.

The lack of stability in an academic year also deprives us of normal teenage experiences. The relentless pursuit of academic excellence in a backdrop of uncertainty leaves little room for us to explore our interests and passions. Instead of the joys of youth, personal growth, and self-exploration with our friends, we set out on lonely journeys to overcome our peers and reach the top.

Students in other countries often benefit from robust support systems, but many of us in Bangladesh lack proper guidance and mentorship during our board year. The absence of career counsellors or academic advisors further compounds our struggles.

Educational boards are one of the most crucial institutions to shaping our country in an ever-evolving world. And yet, their impulsive and abrupt changes to our curricula and schedules exacerbate a bleak picture of a future where personal growth and academic sincerity are fading values. If we don't move to change this soon, we will only see our failures compound year upon year, taking its toll on generations to come.

This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.