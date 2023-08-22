The frustrations of an uncertain board year

Picture this: you're a student diligently preparing for your board exams, only to watch as the dates shift repeatedly with the unpredictable tides.
The Bangladesh education boards' penchant for altering exam schedules even after providing official routines imposes an unreliable structure on students that casts shadows over their meticulous plans for their education and future. Study routines are disrupted, stress is intensified, and students' ability to perform their best is hindered.
This has been a regular occurrence for generations of students.
Sometimes it feels like the education boards are adrift, seemingly oblivious to the seasonal shifts and socio-political currents shaping the country. From cancelling summer vacation to retracting an entire subject from a board exam, the lack of foresight and planning is palpable. They act as though the ebb and flow of the weather and political factors are distant shores beyond their purview. This disregard for the contextual backdrop of public life contributes to students' ever-mounting stress as they weather these ever-changing storms without a reliable compass.
The capricious winds are most keenly felt when the syllabus itself becomes inconsistent. The habit of altering the syllabus mid-year, and in recent memory, even a mere two weeks before the official exams, is a stark reminder of the chaos around us. Students are left wrongfooted, grappling with anxiety and confusion as we attempt to recalibrate our preparations to align with these new demands. The wasted time and effort invested in studying material that no longer holds relevance adds an extra layer of frustration and further erodes confidence.
This impact extends beyond academics. The pressure of dealing with these uncertainties often takes a toll on our mental health. Tragically, there is a perpetual rise in teen suicides in Bangladesh. Although mental healthcare is a relevant discussion among today's youth, there are hardly any tools for us to seek help, let alone ones that are easily accessible. The deteriorating mental health of young individuals is often attributed to academic stress, further highlighting the urgent need for change.
Teachers, while well-intentioned, often struggle to provide adequate mental health support. Their generalised approach fails to address individual needs, leaving many of us feeling ignored and misunderstood.
Part of the problem lies in societal expectations. Our society's emphasis on academic success burdens our students, who are pushed to meet lofty standards. The resulting stress and fear of falling short can lead to feelings of inadequacy, compounding the mental toll already exacted by the uncertainties of the education system. Failure to live up to these unrealistically high standards results in shame and judgment from families and communities.
The uncertainty extends to new heights at the college level, where the absence of a prescribed textbook forces students to navigate a labyrinth of options. The lack of guidance on which book to follow for our syllabus creates a predicament akin to walking blindfolded through a maze. The many available publications and the diversity of choices mean that some students will inevitably miss out on crucial information. This disparity in learning materials undermines the principle of fair and standardised education, perpetuating an unequal playing field where success is determined by chance.
Recently, the students of the HSC batch of 2023 took matters into their hands, protesting against the board just three weeks before they were expected to appear for the official exam. This highlights the growing frustration and helplessness students feel in the face of a system that seems indifferent to their well-being.
On top of that, the education boards lack transparency and tend to make sweeping academic decisions without giving students the time needed to prepare. This does more harm than good, as it powers our already tiresome frustrations at learning about things that could hit us at the worst possible time.
The lack of stability in an academic year also deprives us of normal teenage experiences. The relentless pursuit of academic excellence in a backdrop of uncertainty leaves little room for us to explore our interests and passions. Instead of the joys of youth, personal growth, and self-exploration with our friends, we set out on lonely journeys to overcome our peers and reach the top.
Students in other countries often benefit from robust support systems, but many of us in Bangladesh lack proper guidance and mentorship during our board year. The absence of career counsellors or academic advisors further compounds our struggles.
Educational boards are one of the most crucial institutions to shaping our country in an ever-evolving world. And yet, their impulsive and abrupt changes to our curricula and schedules exacerbate a bleak picture of a future where personal growth and academic sincerity are fading values. If we don't move to change this soon, we will only see our failures compound year upon year, taking its toll on generations to come.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.