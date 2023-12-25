Stripe’s Song of the Day: The Pogues (ft Kirsty MacColl) - Fairytale of New York

The end of every year is tinged with a touch of the bittersweet.

This November, we bid farewell to Irish musical icon Shane MacGowan, the brilliant mind behind The Pogues. To fans of folk and punk his gravelly voice is instantly recognisable.

And few songs by MacGowan are as recognisable as ‘Fairytale of New York’. The 1987 track is, simultaneously, full of festive cheer and shot through with a gritty, rebellious attitude. Instead of a sappy Christmas single, it’s a vivid portrayal of the hopes and disappointments of the holiday season, weaving a tale of grounded life and loss in the bustling city.

MacGowan starts the song as a piano ballad, his thick brogue and drunken lilt both clashing with and energising the trite standard. The lyrics paint a waggish picture of a Christmas Eve spent in the drunk tank in New York City.

The young lovers at the heart of the story aren’t the shiny, happy people of Christmas commercials. They have their flaws and embarrassments. But they have their dreams too. Dreams that sometimes manifest in the glow of the Christmas spirit and sometimes crash and burn in the chill of winter. The song captures both the thrilling promise and the crushing heartbreak a year can bring.