    Stripe’s Song of the Day: The Pogues (ft Kirsty MacColl) - Fairytale of New York

    The late Shane MacGowan’s unique mix of rebellious attitude and charming romanticism is on full display in this Christmas cult classic

    Zareef Daian
    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 12:45 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2023, 12:45 PM

    The end of every year is tinged with a touch of the bittersweet.

    This November, we bid farewell to Irish musical icon Shane MacGowan, the brilliant mind behind The Pogues. To fans of folk and punk his gravelly voice is instantly recognisable.

    And few songs by MacGowan are as recognisable as ‘Fairytale of New York’. The 1987 track is, simultaneously, full of festive cheer and shot through with a gritty, rebellious attitude. Instead of a sappy Christmas single, it’s a vivid portrayal of the hopes and disappointments of the holiday season, weaving a tale of grounded life and loss in the bustling city.

    MacGowan starts the song as a piano ballad, his thick brogue and drunken lilt both clashing with and energising the trite standard. The lyrics paint a waggish picture of a Christmas Eve spent in the drunk tank in New York City.

    The young lovers at the heart of the story aren’t the shiny, happy people of Christmas commercials. They have their flaws and embarrassments. But they have their dreams too. Dreams that sometimes manifest in the glow of the Christmas spirit and sometimes crash and burn in the chill of winter. The song captures both the thrilling promise and the crushing heartbreak a year can bring.

    MacGowan and MacColl’s voices swing from optimistic to angry to resigned throughout the song as their couple fall in love, engage in a fiery spat, and finally come to a sober moment of understanding.    

    This is reflected in the music too – uplifting, yet touched by melancholy.

    The track is about something specific – the experience of young immigrants who move from Belfast to New York amid the Irish famine – but still manages to resonate with universal themes.

    No wonder it’s a cult classic.

    Fittingly, perhaps, MacGowan’s birthday falls on Christmas. As we celebrate Christmas and inch closer to the New Year, the song encapsulates the contradictions of the year. Sure, it veers between joyous and sad, but it ends on a note of hope. A hope that we can spend some time with the people who make our lives worthwhile.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

