    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Ezra Furman - Restless Year

    The bouncy, rollicking song distills the boundless, jittery energy of youth with the understanding that it could all end up going nowhere

    Zareef Daian
    Published : 28 Dec 2023, 01:02 PM
    Updated : 28 Dec 2023, 01:02 PM

    Around the end of every year, I vow to be more adventurous, more spontaneous, more open to new and novel experiences. And every year the repetitive rhythms of routine catch hold before I do.

    ‘Restless Year’, the opening track to Ezra Furman’s album Perpetual Motion Machine, is the perfect encapsulation of that yearning.

    Furman’s not the best famous of modern musicians, She’s probably best known for her distinctive soundtrack to the British teen comedy series Sex Education. But ‘Restless Year’ feels like a condensed version of her aesthetic – a blitz of moods and ideas that capture the jittery energy and wanderlust of youth.

    It’s both a brash, anthemic ode to nonconformity and a wry acknowledgment that sometimes we get drawn into the day-to-day despite ourselves.

    The bouncy drums, sharp keyboard, and mix of punk lead vocals and doo-wop backing vocals make for a perfect dance number that is propulsive but with a hint of the nostalgic. Furman’s vocals are radiant and emotive, listing out the details of a lifestyle that challenges convention at every turn.

    But Furman undercuts that rebellious spirit with an amused look at the contradictory ways young people can process their understanding of their own mortality. Wryly, she suggests that our interests are often the delusions we create to divert our minds from the nagging thoughts that otherwise consume our shiftless moments. The juxtaposition of literary references like Tom Sawyer and Dostoevsky with dime store copies hints at the shallow idealism that often accompanies urban life and young adulthood.

    For such a raucous, playful song, it’s a surprisingly subtle exploration of how our aspiration to be independent and free inevitably crashes head-first into our world of late-stage capitalism. But, instead of giving us license to wallow in self-pity, ‘Restless Year’ invites us to confront it head on, with manic smiles on our faces and daring and defiance in our hearts.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

