    বাংলা

    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Hozier – Work Song

    An artist’s most popular track isn’t necessarily their best, as this emotional song shows

    Fabian Hasan Khan
    Published : 17 April 2023, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 17 April 2023, 10:30 AM

    An artist’s biggest hit isn’t always their best song.

    Hozier made waves with ‘Take Me to Church’, a gospel track where he pleads with his lover for redemption. As rousing and vivid as the song is, it isn’t even his best. That would be a toss-up between ‘Cherry Wine’ and today’s pick - ‘Work Song’.

    What sets Hozier apart as an artist is his lyricism. His themes of salvation through love are conveyed through metaphor. His love satisfies him so thoroughly that he can barely eat. Their love is so sweet that even kisses give him toothaches. But the culmination of this build up comes in the chorus, where he asks for his body to be buried in a shallow grave because:

    “No grave can hold my body down

    I’ll crawl home to her.”

    Hozier’s way with words is unlike that of any other male artist in the industry today. Through his allusions, he is able to intensify the vulnerability and enormity of his emotions. ‘Take Me to Church’ is a good song and may be his most popular, but it doesn’t hit as hard or delve as deep as the genius of ‘Work Song’.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    A sketch drawn by Kris Kashtanova (L) that the artist fed into AI program Stable Diffusion and transformed into the resulting image (R) using text prompts.
    Humans vs machines: the fight to copyright AI art
    Kris Kashtanova typed instructions for a graphic novel into a new artificial-intelligence programme and touched off a high-stakes debate
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Phoebe Bridgers - Waiting Room
    Song of the Day: Phoebe Bridgers – Waiting Room
    The seemingly simple love song is bold, daring, and barefaced in the conviction and intensity of its lyrics and vocals
    Pope Francis greets people during the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
    Sex is a beautiful thing: Pope 
    Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person, he says
    An alternate image from Björk's photo shoot for the cover of 'Post'.
    Song of the Day: Björk - It's Oh So Quiet
    Björk may be an icon of 90s dance pop, but this brassy, big band jazz number remains one of her best songs

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp