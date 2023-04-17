Stripe’s Song of the Day: Hozier – Work Song

An artist’s biggest hit isn’t always their best song.

Hozier made waves with ‘Take Me to Church’, a gospel track where he pleads with his lover for redemption. As rousing and vivid as the song is, it isn’t even his best. That would be a toss-up between ‘Cherry Wine’ and today’s pick - ‘Work Song’.

What sets Hozier apart as an artist is his lyricism. His themes of salvation through love are conveyed through metaphor. His love satisfies him so thoroughly that he can barely eat. Their love is so sweet that even kisses give him toothaches. But the culmination of this build up comes in the chorus, where he asks for his body to be buried in a shallow grave because:

“No grave can hold my body down

I’ll crawl home to her.”

Hozier’s way with words is unlike that of any other male artist in the industry today. Through his allusions, he is able to intensify the vulnerability and enormity of his emotions. ‘Take Me to Church’ is a good song and may be his most popular, but it doesn’t hit as hard or delve as deep as the genius of ‘Work Song’.