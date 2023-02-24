'Velma' is a bad Scooby-Doo show. But is it irredeemable?

Since its premiere, HBOMax's Velma has received a barrage of negative reviews.
At this point, it's clear that the show didn't understand its audience and managed to aggravate it by insulting the franchise. It sometimes feels like Velma cherry-picked all the good traits of the series and threw them out the window.
I won't lie, I went into the show with a more positive mindset than many. And it turns out it's actually quite bad. Most of the criticisms of the show are on the mark. But, beneath all the rubbish, the show has a few redeeming bits.
Three of our leads – Velma, Shaggy, and Daphne – actually start their arcs in exciting places.
Like the original versions of the show, this Velma is clever and perceptive but also clumsy. This version adds psychological demons to her backstory, which gives her panic attacks when she tries to solve mysteries. This gives some personal stakes to her decision to pursue investigations and is a neat wrinkle showcasing her determination.
Shaggy, often the dumbest member of the original Mystery Inc. crew, spent most of his time with his dog munching on Scooby snacks. But Velma takes him in a completely different direction. He's intelligent, prefers to go by his first name Norville, and, in a twist for a show that tries to be edgy – he's not a stoner. Years of jokes about Shaggy's general laid-backness and constant craving for food could have pushed the writers to cave and confirm the widely accepted pop culture theory. But they didn't. This version of Shaggy actually hates drugs. And I actually loved that subversion.
The spin on Daphne also works. Rather than the fashion-minded damsel in distress we know and love, this Daphne embraces danger and challenges. She is also a bully, but I think it gives the character more room to grow. The decision to have Velma and Daphne at loggerheads at the start also helps develop their chemistry, which is essential to the show.
But for the few things the show gets right, there's a whole lot more that goes wrong. Like Fred. Fred's usually been presented as the leader of the gang. A bit bland at times, but always scheming up traps. Sometimes he comes off as a bit bossy. But the version in Velma – a snobbish rich kid with a massive ego and daddy issues – is just terrible. I don't know what they were going for with this take on the character. Maybe they wanted Fred to take Shaggy's role as the dumb comic relief?
The show's decision to reinterpret the characters as people of different ethnicities is also worth discussing. Velma is South Indian, Daphne is Asian, and Norville is mixed race. While the series had the potential to do a lot with these diverse identities, it doesn't handle them well at all. They're just used as fodder for cheap, clichéd, and frequently self-deprecating gags.
In fact, the whole show has an identity crisis. It stakes out bold, unusual versions of popular characters but then doesn't actually follow through on exploring the intriguing aspects of these differences. As it goes on, it feels like the writers were desperate to throw aside these new ideas and get back to the flavour of the older series. But the attempt to manage that shift in eight short episodes makes the whole thing extremely chaotic and difficult to follow.
Even the characters, who have potential in the first half, drop off sharply. Two of them undergo complete personality transformations. Once Velma overcomes her hallucinations, she becomes an irritating know-it-all and a selfish and toxic mean girl. Norville, who felt like a close buddy with a secret crush on Velma, becomes a complete simp who can't get over her friend-zoning of him. In the early episodes, Norville felt like a breath of fresh air amid the messiness of the rest of the show. But they spoiled the character by focusing so hard on this unpleasant aspect that goes nowhere.
The show tries on many scenarios from episode to episode, hoping it will stumble onto something that works. But it doesn't. Is it a detective story that focuses on mystery-solving and Velma's past? Is it a teen show about a love quadrangle and its messy drama? Or is it an adult animated comedy show like South Park or Family Guy. It feels like the show's biggest mystery is what it actually wants to do. They never really figure it out, and the writers settle on throwing out dated, irrelevant gags at a desperate rate in the hope it'll come together. I never laughed out loud, but I will admit to a few chuckles. But mostly, it was just cringy.
Given the massive negative reaction to the show, a second season is in the air. The first failed to mix the usual mystery adventures with the more complex, interesting takes on iconic characters the showrunners hoped for. Maybe they tried to do too much by aiming for both humour and topicality at the same time. Still, I think isolated elements amid this mess can make for a fun spin-off, but Kaling and her writing staff will have to work hard to make that happen.
The introduction of the Mystery Machine ahead of the final two episodes gives hope for a change in direction going forward, but I'm still wary. Little from this show inspires confidence. Especially when it isn't confident enough to know what it wants to be.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.