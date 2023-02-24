'Velma' is a bad Scooby-Doo show. But is it irredeemable?

Three of our leads – Velma, Shaggy, and Daphne – actually start their arcs in exciting places.

Like the original versions of the show, this Velma is clever and perceptive but also clumsy. This version adds psychological demons to her backstory, which gives her panic attacks when she tries to solve mysteries. This gives some personal stakes to her decision to pursue investigations and is a neat wrinkle showcasing her determination.

Shaggy, often the dumbest member of the original Mystery Inc. crew, spent most of his time with his dog munching on Scooby snacks. But Velma takes him in a completely different direction. He's intelligent, prefers to go by his first name Norville, and, in a twist for a show that tries to be edgy – he's not a stoner. Years of jokes about Shaggy's general laid-backness and constant craving for food could have pushed the writers to cave and confirm the widely accepted pop culture theory. But they didn't. This version of Shaggy actually hates drugs. And I actually loved that subversion.

The spin on Daphne also works. Rather than the fashion-minded damsel in distress we know and love, this Daphne embraces danger and challenges. She is also a bully, but I think it gives the character more room to grow. The decision to have Velma and Daphne at loggerheads at the start also helps develop their chemistry, which is essential to the show.

But for the few things the show gets right, there's a whole lot more that goes wrong. Like Fred. Fred's usually been presented as the leader of the gang. A bit bland at times, but always scheming up traps. Sometimes he comes off as a bit bossy. But the version in Velma – a snobbish rich kid with a massive ego and daddy issues – is just terrible. I don't know what they were going for with this take on the character. Maybe they wanted Fred to take Shaggy's role as the dumb comic relief?

The show's decision to reinterpret the characters as people of different ethnicities is also worth discussing. Velma is South Indian, Daphne is Asian, and Norville is mixed race. While the series had the potential to do a lot with these diverse identities, it doesn't handle them well at all. They're just used as fodder for cheap, clichéd, and frequently self-deprecating gags.

In fact, the whole show has an identity crisis. It stakes out bold, unusual versions of popular characters but then doesn't actually follow through on exploring the intriguing aspects of these differences. As it goes on, it feels like the writers were desperate to throw aside these new ideas and get back to the flavour of the older series. But the attempt to manage that shift in eight short episodes makes the whole thing extremely chaotic and difficult to follow.