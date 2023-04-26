From Rajinikanth to KGF: My stop-start journey into South Indian cinema

In December last year, my boyfriend and I were stumbling through a day with nothing fun to do or watch on TV. We kept getting a Netflix suggestion to watch Kantara. Until then, the only South Indian movie we had watched together was Sivaji the Boss. We weren’t going to change that just because of some algorithm. But there comes the point in a relationship where you need to do something after a couple of years to keep the spark going. I had read in a Bollywood review group that Kantara was supposed to be similar to Tumbbad. I decided that Kantara would be our spark for the day. We watched the movie, and the second it ended, we agreed that it was a waste of time better spent by going to a restaurant.

But, the next day, we kept talking about the movie and how we couldn’t get it out of our heads.

The next time I watched another South Indian movie was in late February when heavy snow trapped me in my dorm room with absolutely nothing to do for the third day in a row. I was flicking through movies on Prime and thought, oh, what the hell, and started watching Ponnyin Selvan, because it had Aishwarya Rai. What’s better than a familiar face to ease you into a foreign (quite literally) territory?

Ponnyin Selvan startled me. It had every element of a great period drama - political complexity, elaborate set designs, vibrant costumes, the works. The action sequences weren’t absurd. I was hooked and regretted watching it before part 2 came out, dreading the wait to see what happened next.

Thinking I should stick to the same genre, I started Baahubali next. Given that it was the highest-grossing South Indian film at the time, I was severely underwhelmed. The action scenes seemed overdone, and I couldn’t buy into the story. I stopped watching halfway through and decided that maybe South Indian movies aren’t for me.

Then, one day, a friend suggested KGF. I’m a big fan of crime films, from The Godfather to Gangs of Wasseypur, so I gave it one more shot.

KGF started out a bit slow for my taste, but I was thrilled once it picked up the pace. There wasn’t a lot of meaningful dialogue, just Yash standing around looking cool, but that was enough to make me squeal every time. The action scenes were a bit exaggerated, but they didn’t seem out of place this time. I was ecstatic when the end credits of KGF 2 hinted at a possible KGF 3 because I wasn’t done with Yash quite yet.