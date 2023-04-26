From Rajinikanth to KGF: My stop-start journey into South Indian cinema

As an above-average Bollywood enthusiast, I have always been sceptical of the South Indian movie industry. Sure, I had watched some Nagarjuna movies repeatedly playing on Set Max, like Don Number 1, King Number 1, or Gambler Number 1. I also took an interest in some Rajinikanth movies, mostly because of the absurd plots. But I always approached it with an ironic distance, thinking how funny it was that I, an intellectual(!), would watch these stupid Tamil movies. Why is Rajinikanth such a significant persona in the South? What made him the Thalaivar, the boss of the industry? I still don’t get it. But that doesn’t mean my thoughts about the South Indian film industry haven’t changed.
Until last year, the only South Indian movies I found worthwhile were Sivaji: the Boss and Lingaa, both by Rajinikanth. But I didn’t see him as a superstar in the way I thought of Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan. Instead, he was like Rajpal Yadav, a memorable, comical presence who is easy to dismiss. He’s fine, but that’s all he is.
The first South Indian movie I watched seriously was Tumbbad. And I was blown away by how good it was. But later, I realised it wasn’t a South Indian movie but an underrated, low-budget Bollywood film. That was the first time I registered my lack of awareness of South Indian cinema.
In December last year, my boyfriend and I were stumbling through a day with nothing fun to do or watch on TV. We kept getting a Netflix suggestion to watch Kantara. Until then, the only South Indian movie we had watched together was Sivaji the Boss. We weren’t going to change that just because of some algorithm. But there comes the point in a relationship where you need to do something after a couple of years to keep the spark going. I had read in a Bollywood review group that Kantara was supposed to be similar to Tumbbad. I decided that Kantara would be our spark for the day. We watched the movie, and the second it ended, we agreed that it was a waste of time better spent by going to a restaurant.
But, the next day, we kept talking about the movie and how we couldn’t get it out of our heads.
The next time I watched another South Indian movie was in late February when heavy snow trapped me in my dorm room with absolutely nothing to do for the third day in a row. I was flicking through movies on Prime and thought, oh, what the hell, and started watching Ponnyin Selvan, because it had Aishwarya Rai. What’s better than a familiar face to ease you into a foreign (quite literally) territory?
Ponnyin Selvan startled me. It had every element of a great period drama - political complexity, elaborate set designs, vibrant costumes, the works. The action sequences weren’t absurd. I was hooked and regretted watching it before part 2 came out, dreading the wait to see what happened next.
Thinking I should stick to the same genre, I started Baahubali next. Given that it was the highest-grossing South Indian film at the time, I was severely underwhelmed. The action scenes seemed overdone, and I couldn’t buy into the story. I stopped watching halfway through and decided that maybe South Indian movies aren’t for me.
Then, one day, a friend suggested KGF. I’m a big fan of crime films, from The Godfather to Gangs of Wasseypur, so I gave it one more shot.
KGF started out a bit slow for my taste, but I was thrilled once it picked up the pace. There wasn’t a lot of meaningful dialogue, just Yash standing around looking cool, but that was enough to make me squeal every time. The action scenes were a bit exaggerated, but they didn’t seem out of place this time. I was ecstatic when the end credits of KGF 2 hinted at a possible KGF 3 because I wasn’t done with Yash quite yet.
I ran back to my friend for another suggestion after KGF, and he recommended an Allu Arjun movie next. I started watching Pushpa, but after the glamorous crimes of Rocky, a sandalwood thief wasn’t cutting it for me. It reminded me too much of stereotypical South Indian movies - poor heroes wearing lungis, coy heroines in sarees who become hypersexual in item songs, and old bald villains who can’t let go of their grudges. Unlike Baahubali, I finished Pushpa, but it didn’t leave a mark like KGF or Ponnyin Selvan.
But, one thing I realised during the latest venture into South Indian movies was the breadth of the South Indian film industry.
Like most people, I’ve called them Tamil-Telugu films all my life. Having watched more, though, I’ve realised more industries are under that banner. Ponnyin Selvan is originally Tamil, and so was Baahubali, which was shot in both Tamil and Telegu. Pushpa is Telegu too. But the ones I liked the most, Kantara and KGF, were both Kannada movies, a language I had overlooked under the Tamil-Telegu shadow. I don’t know how many great movies I’ve missed out on because I didn’t even know this industry existed, but I plan to find out.
To any Bollywood enthusiasts out there, I urge you to give South Indian cinema a chance and broaden your horizons. Sure, not everything will land. But there are worlds of rich storytelling, stunning visuals, and unforgettable performances to explore, no matter the language. More importantly, while Bollywood is stuck making remakes, the South Indian industry is creating fun, original stories. Who knows, you might discover your new favourite movie. I never thought I would enjoy these films, but I was wrong. Maybe you are too.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.