5 must-watch 90s anime for newer fans

For many born in the 90s, Pokemon, Dragon Ball Z, and Naruto weren't anime. We just knew them as cartoons. But, as we saw more of these Japanese shows through Toonami and niche channels like Animax, we realised how different they were from western animation. This was how many of us started on the path to being 'weebs' – non-Japanese people obsessed with Japanese pop culture.

Being a weeb in the early to mid-00s wasn't the coolest thing. For most people, being really into Japanese animation was weird. However, as more of these shows became available, breakout hits like Attack on Titan and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood changed the narrative.

Now mega-popular shounen anime like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia rake in the viewers, and anime has become just another part of the pop culture landscape. People even follow the seasonal cycles of anime carefully as each round of shows brings something for every flavour of anime fan.

The limitless supply of choices is a terrific win for the formerly frowned-upon gentlefolk known as weebs. Still, it has become easy to forget earlier eras when anime was not being mass-produced.

Overall, contemporary anime production is of higher quality, with crisper and more fluid animation and exponentially greater production value. But some of us older folks still miss the grittier, more organic feel to a lot of 90s anime.

Whether you're a newer anime fan who hasn't had a chance to check out these classics, or an OG who's looking to revisit a favourite from youth, here are five great anime from the 90s: