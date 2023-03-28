Video: ‘Octopath Traveler II’ is a delightful retro RPG epic

The past decade or so of pop culture feels like it has weaponised the concept of commercial nostalgia. Makes sense I suppose – why try to sell you on something new when they can sell you something you already like again and again? But sometimes exploring old can lead to new works that are comfortingly familiar, but as fresh and exciting as anything new.

‘Octopath Traveler II’, the new throwback RPG from Square Enix, caught me completely by surprise.

It has the gorgeous pixel art and addictive loops of classic games from the 90s, but each element – the storytelling, the battles, the pacing – feels snappier and more contemporary.

Nearly 60 hours in, I’m still looking for excuses to put off more pressing work so I can play more.

I sat down with Stripe contributor Sajid Khan, another fan of older RPGs, to try and sell him on the game: