    Deadlines looming at work or school? Here are 5 anime movies to procrastinate with

    Few things are as fun as slacking off when you're supposed to be hard at work. These movies will make that time fly by

    Dipendronath Das
    Published : 6 May 2023, 01:21 PM
    Updated : 6 May 2023, 01:21 PM

    Now that Eid is over and everyone's back to work or school, deadlines have started to loom again.

    Whether it's assignments, exams, projects, or proposals, everyone is busy with something. And there are few better ways to blow off stress than a good bit of procrastination.

    At times like this, I'm drawn to anime movies. They're usually short enough, so they don't derail your schedule, and exciting enough to make the time fly by.

    Here are five recommendations that will let you blow off stress, look at the broad landscape of Japanese animation, and even give you something to think about.

    PAPRIKA (2006)

    Satoshi Kon, who passed away at just 46, was one of Japan's greatest and most influential directors, even outside animation. His final feature, Paprika, inspired Christopher Nolan's Inception and shows why he is so dearly missed.

    An animation extravaganza, the movie is a trip into the near future where a device called the DC Mini allows psychiatrists to delve into their patients' dreams as part of their treatment. But, when a terrorist gets access to the new technology, dreams collide with the real world with eccentric and horrific consequences.

    A cascade of visuals, hallucinations, and ideas, the movie is a creative thriller that challenges viewers to think about the thin line between our mental realities, physical selves, and the tools we use to translate thought into action.

    SUMMER GHOST (2021)

    If you're looking for something a bit shorter to fill a brief pause, there's the heart-wrenching Summer Ghost, directed by Loundraw. Clocking in at a brisk 39 minutes, the film tells the story of an urban legend – a spirit girl who appears when fireworks are set off – and three students who try to meet her one summer.

    Subtle, moving, and ambiguous, the film is a beautiful meditation on suffering, trauma, and death.

    GOODBYE, DON GLEES! (2022)

    From legendary production studio Madhouse (Death NoteWolf ChildrenMonster), Goodbye, Don Glees! starts as a story of youthful misadventure that slowly takes a philosophical turn into a coming-of-age drama.

    Childhood friends Toto and Roma formed their own club, the Don Glees, when they were kids. As teens, they welcome a new member, Drop, to their squad. But, when a club project spirals out of control, the misfit trio is accused of a major crime and sets out on an adventure to learn about themselves and their differing paths.

    The film takes time to build up its characters and reaches a deeply emotional climax by the end.

    WHEN MARNIE WAS THERE (2014)

    One of the most underrated titles in the Studio Ghibli catalogue, this 2014 film – adapted from a novel by Joan G Robinson – follows the story of 12-year-old Anna Sasaki, who moves to the Hokkaido countryside to lie with relatives of her foster parents.

    Near her new home, Anna comes across an abandoned mansion where she meets Marnie, a mysterious girl who asks her to promise to keep her a secret from everyone else. As the two spend more time together, Anna learns more about her family and its circumstances.

    Unlike many of Hayao Miyazaki's most famous films, When Marnie Was There softens the fantasy element to focus on a more down-to-earth story of self-discovery, adolescence, and friendship.

    COLORFUL (2010)

    Today's final recommendation is for another novel adaptation, this one from Eto Mori's classic coming-of-age tale Colorful.

    On reaching the train station leading to death, a soul is informed that he has another shot at life and is placed in the body of a 14-year-old boy named Makoto Kobayashi, who has just committed suicide. The soul has six months to discover the greatest sin of his past life and find what drove Makoto to take his own life.

    Despite the fantastical premise, Colorful does justice to its darker themes. At the film's start, our protagonist is intent on viewing the world in terms of black and white. But, as the animation shows, the characters around him are complex and multifaceted. They cannot be reduced to simple good and bad.

    While slow and slightly confusing, Colorful has valuable lessons on self-actualisation and the need to understand that people lead their own lives beyond our narrow perspectives.

    The world of animation has much more to explore, but these recommendations should be enough to tide students, young professionals, and other adventurous viewers through the next few weeks of hard work. Hopefully, they can add a touch of excitement and delight to your umpteenth revision or late-night veg out session. Good luck!   

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

