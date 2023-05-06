Deadlines looming at work or school? Here are 5 anime movies to procrastinate with

Now that Eid is over and everyone's back to work or school, deadlines have started to loom again.

Whether it's assignments, exams, projects, or proposals, everyone is busy with something. And there are few better ways to blow off stress than a good bit of procrastination.

At times like this, I'm drawn to anime movies. They're usually short enough, so they don't derail your schedule, and exciting enough to make the time fly by.

Here are five recommendations that will let you blow off stress, look at the broad landscape of Japanese animation, and even give you something to think about.