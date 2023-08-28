Podcast: Baldur’s Gate 3 honours the storied history of the computer RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest gaming success stories of the year and also, perhaps, one of the most unexpected.

Though Larian Studios had substantial success with its Divinity: Original Sin series, the developer was taking on a massive risk by tackling Baldur’s Gate – one of the most beloved computer role-playing series of all time.

But, the gamble seems to have paid off, as the complex, traditional game made a huge splash on the PC game sales charts.

Join The Stripe Team as they discuss their early thoughts on Baldur’s Gate 3, its place in the computer role-playing game canon, and the rich history of gaming it is drawing on.