    Podcast: Baldur’s Gate 3 honours the storied history of the computer RPG

    The massive and unexpected hit does justice to the history of the series, tabletop RPGs, and a rich vein of gaming history

    Sajid Khan
    Published : 28 August 2023, 01:18 PM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 01:18 PM

    Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest gaming success stories of the year and also, perhaps, one of the most unexpected.

    Though Larian Studios had substantial success with its Divinity: Original Sin series, the developer was taking on a massive risk by tackling Baldur’s Gate – one of the most beloved computer role-playing series of all time.

    But, the gamble seems to have paid off, as the complex, traditional game made a huge splash on the PC game sales charts.

    Join The Stripe Team as they discuss their early thoughts on Baldur’s Gate 3, its place in the computer role-playing game canon, and the rich history of gaming it is drawing on.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

