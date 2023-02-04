'Poker Face' review: Old-fashioned murder mystery fun

About 27 seconds into the pilot for Poker Face, I thought, "Oh, it's Natasha Lyonne in Columbo."

After four episodes, I admit I was wrong. It's Columbo plus Murder, She Wrote.

For younger readers, those two American murder mystery shows were iconic and beloved parts of the 70s and 80s TV landscape.

In Columbo, a schlubby, unassuming detective played by the great Peter Falk wheedled his way into the lives of the rich and famous before finding them guilty of murder. Murder, She Wrote, meanwhile, follows a mystery writer played by the inimitable Angela Lansbury, who solves an astonishing number of murders for a former English teacher.

Sure, those shows had mysteries, but much of the fun was hanging out with our leads. Columbo, the sly elf who catches his villains unawares, and Jessica Fletcher, the flinty, clever retiree who sees past the obvious answers. Both characters have an urgent need to stick their noses into other people's business and not let go of tiny contradictions until they've cracked a case.

Charlie Cale, Lyonne's character in Poker Face, is cut from the same cloth. Charlie's a living lie detector, instinctively sensing when someone is hiding the truth. When she was young, she tried to use her skill to gamble her way across America, but her luck ran out when a casino magnate sniffed out her ability and banned her from high-stakes games. At the show's start, she's settled into a comfortable life waitressing at the casino and living in a trailer at the edge of the Nevada desert. But, when a co-worker and friend dies under mysterious circumstances, she launches her own investigation.