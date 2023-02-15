‘Hi-Fi Rush’ review: Microsoft’s surprise release is a bold, funky, and fresh hit

Despite the success of Game Pass and the acquisition of several high-profile companies in the past few years, 2022 was a hollow year for Xbox exclusives. Finally, during the last week of January, the Xbox team held a showcase to highlight all the exclusives they have teased for years. Among the big names, a surprise title popped out. And I mean that literally. Hi-Fi RUSH stole the show with its vibrant colours, expressive animation and rhythmic gameplay.
It looked so absurd I immediately thought: “Yeah, cool, I gotta add this to my wishlist.” Then came the bigger surprise – it was available as soon as the press conference was over. Deep in the hype bubble, I immediately jumped in.
Hi-Fi RUSH is a rhythm-based action-adventure game bursting with colour that has touches of a dark narrative but is executed humorously. Surprisingly, the game comes from developer Tango Gameworks, whose previous efforts, like The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, have a horror bent to them. Shifting genres and tones so sharply from their last work was probably a considerable risk, but the security provided by Microsoft’s Game Pass allowed them to push those boundaries while maintaining that same level of quality.
Hi-Fi RUSH stars wannabe rockstar Chai, who has a small barrier to his dreams – he can’t play the guitar. Well, he does have a disabled arm. But while undergoing cyberware surgery to get a prosthetic arm so he can pick up garbage, he accidentally gets his mp3 player entangled with his heart which gives him a superpower that allows him to finally play the guitar in the most unconventional way possible.
Though Hi-Fi RUSH focuses on a fun play experience, its narrative is strong and impactful enough to complement the rest of the game. The comedy works, and there’s even an anti-capitalist message in there, even if it feels undercut by its release by Microsoft, who couldn’t care less.
What makes the game stand out, though is the poppy, eye-catching visuals and the conceit of its action gameplay. The bright designs, funky animation, and rollicking combat work exceptionally well with the responsive mix of original music and handpicked needle drops. The action, which allows you to do more damage to enemies if you hit them in tune with the beat of the music, is an excellent twist on the usual formula. And every element improves the further you dive into the game. Each constituent part combines harmoniously to make one of the most creative gameplay loops in years.
But it might take players a bit to find the proper groove. I play action games, but I’ve always struggled with beats and rhythm, so it was a bit annoying to adjust to. But once you start hitting those combos correctly, it just drills the rhythm into you. That foundation is so strong it even makes the non-rhythmic things in your real-life surroundings seem melodious.
It was also quite nostalgic. What exactly it makes you nostalgic about, though, will vary from age range to age range.
Some people might think it’s a cartoony Devil May Cry. I was taken back to when I bought my first-ever console – the Xbox One. I remember getting the Xbox Live Gold subscription without knowing that you got free monthly games. When I found out, my eyes immediately locked onto the rail grinding shooter Sunset Overdrive, the charm of which still lingers in my head. It’s still one of the games I think made it worth it to get an Xbox, despite the PlayStation’s extensive library.
But for even older gamers, like Microsoft CEO Phil Spencer, Hi-Fi RUSH brings to mind the classic Sega Dreamcast feel of Jet Set Radio. In an interview with IGN, Spencer notes how sad he was that he couldn’t get that series to the next-gen Xbox. Though the actual gameplay of Jet Set and Hi-Fi are pretty different, they still share striking art styles, funky vibes, and banging soundtracks.
In an era where major games seem stuck in a stylistic rut and even much-touted ‘originality’ feels repetitive, it is honestly heart-warming to see something this experimental and out-there.
Even amid all the Console War nonsense, Microsoft’s Game Pass has emerged as one of, if not the absolute best thing in the world of games. Sure, the subscription service would be impossible without the company’s absolutely filthy levels of wealth. Still, it has given gamers a safe place to explore a diverse set of games outside their usual comfort zone while giving developers the opportunity and financial backing to take more significant leaps.
Hi-Fi RUSH is an excellent showcase for the service. Outside Game Pass, the game costs $36 on Steam, a steep price for something so new that burst onto the scene with zero marketing from developers who don’t have a reputation for making action-oriented comedy games. But on the service, it could just be something you try out once, only to discover a hidden gem.
Tango Gameworks deserves credit too. They’ve taken risks with each of their three IPs, which should put things like the Ubisoft content farms to shame. And now, with Hi-Fi RUSH enjoying an active player base, ecstatic critical reviews, and Microsoft’s backing at its developer showcase, those risks have paid off.
For the past few years, it has been hard to get excited about Xbox exclusives, especially compared to the efforts of Sony and Nintendo. But Hi-Fi RUSH looks to be Microsoft’s big opening salvo. With promising titles like Starfield and Redfall on the way and a slew of sequels, Xbox looks to be on the rise.
But, whatever is to come, Hi-Fi RUSH is already here. And its slick, exciting gameplay will be sure to stick with gamers long after the initial buzz goes out.
Stripe’s recommendation: MUST PLAY