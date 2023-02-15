‘Hi-Fi Rush’ review: Microsoft’s surprise release is a bold, funky, and fresh hit

Hi-Fi RUSH stars wannabe rockstar Chai, who has a small barrier to his dreams – he can’t play the guitar. Well, he does have a disabled arm. But while undergoing cyberware surgery to get a prosthetic arm so he can pick up garbage, he accidentally gets his mp3 player entangled with his heart which gives him a superpower that allows him to finally play the guitar in the most unconventional way possible.

Though Hi-Fi RUSH focuses on a fun play experience, its narrative is strong and impactful enough to complement the rest of the game. The comedy works, and there’s even an anti-capitalist message in there, even if it feels undercut by its release by Microsoft, who couldn’t care less.

What makes the game stand out, though is the poppy, eye-catching visuals and the conceit of its action gameplay. The bright designs, funky animation, and rollicking combat work exceptionally well with the responsive mix of original music and handpicked needle drops. The action, which allows you to do more damage to enemies if you hit them in tune with the beat of the music, is an excellent twist on the usual formula. And every element improves the further you dive into the game. Each constituent part combines harmoniously to make one of the most creative gameplay loops in years.

But it might take players a bit to find the proper groove. I play action games, but I’ve always struggled with beats and rhythm, so it was a bit annoying to adjust to. But once you start hitting those combos correctly, it just drills the rhythm into you. That foundation is so strong it even makes the non-rhythmic things in your real-life surroundings seem melodious.