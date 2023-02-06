How to be a fan of a musicals while 7,800 miles from Broadway

Telling a musical fan to watch the movie is like telling an anime fan to watch the dub of their favourite show. In most cases, the original musical will always be better. However, movie adaptations are still an accessible alternative and are often better than fans give them credit for. There are also instances where movies have inspired their own Broadway adaptations, such as Mean Girls, Heathers, and pretty much every Disney musical to date.

Not all musicals have movies, but many older and more popular ones do. So, if you’re new to the form, movie musicals can be a great way to familiarise yourself with the shows that fans know and love, such as Funny Girl, Fiddler on the Roof, Annie, Le Miserables, and Rent. If you’re looking for something more recent, check out the new adaptations of West Side Story and Matilda, both of which came out just last year.