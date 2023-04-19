Homegrown: 5 remarkable works of Bangladeshi cinema

JIBON THEKE NEYA (1970)

Zahir Raihan's classic daringly satirised the situation of the Bengali Nationalism Movement under Pakistani rule a year before the start of the Liberation War. Through the metaphor of an autocratic woman lording over her family, the film took aim at the dictatorship of Ayub Khan.

A milestone of the medium in Bangladesh, Jibon Theke Neya remains an incisive and timely exploration of the social and political landscape of a nation on the cusp of revolution.

A RIVER CALLED TITAS (1973)

A co-production between India and Bangladesh helmed by the great Ritwik Ghatak, A River Called Titas is one of the visual triumphs of Bangla-language cinema.

The film tells the story of the ordinary lives of the fishermen living on the banks of the Titas River in Brahmanbaria but is elevated by the camera to a nearly mythical status. It is a spellbinding visual spectacle, finding both beauty and horror in the day-to-day.

THE CLAY BIRD (2002)

Directed by Tareque Masud, The Clay Bird was chosen as Bangladesh's entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category of the 2003 Academy Awards. Set in a time of political unrest in East Pakistan, the movie tells the story of a young boy and his struggles to understand the complex web of family dynamics, religion, and politics.

The film is known for its riveting depiction of political turmoil and its sensitivity and nuance in portraying characters with different backgrounds, ideologies, and behaviours. Tareque Masud drew on details from his own life for the story, giving it a depth and specificity that still resonates.

SHYAMOL CHHAYA (2004)

Humayun Ahmed's masterpiece follows a group of twelve characters who leave their homes to escape the Pakistani military during the 1971 Liberation War.

As their boat chugs along through a warzone, the people on board come into conflict because of their differing beliefs and backgrounds.

The movie creates a microcosm of society under pressure, highlighting the complexity of its characters and their dynamics in the face of socio-political upheaval.

MEHERJAAN (2011)

Rubaiyat Hossain's controversial debut tackles difficult themes of love, war, and identity.

Set during the Liberation War, it tells the tale of Meher, who falls in love with a soldier from the Pakistani occupation.

The film drew both acclaim and criticism for a bold, poignant portrayal of the war and its impact on the lives of ordinary people. It confronts individuals' struggles between conflicting ideals of personal, cultural, and national identities and concepts of idealism and practice.

Those interested in exploring these grey areas will find Meherjaan a challenging but bracing watch.