Podcast – Is ‘Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ an instant classic?

Rashad and Shoumik talk The Legend of Zelda – what the series is, how we came to love it, and why its latest entry, Tears of the Kingdom has us so delighted to delve deeper into the wondrous world of Hyrule.

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 - 21:10 - Our history with Zelda and Breath of the Wild

21:26 - 55:35 - Tears of the Kingdom is the idiot savant of video games