    Podcast – Is ‘Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ an instant classic?

    The latest Nintendo game has garnered stellar reviews. Does it live up to the hype?

    Rashad Wajahat
    Published : 22 May 2023, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 22 May 2023, 01:47 PM

    Rashad and Shoumik talk The Legend of Zelda – what the series is, how we came to love it, and why its latest entry, Tears of the Kingdom has us so delighted to delve deeper into the wondrous world of Hyrule.

    TIMESTAMPS:

    00:00 - 21:10 - Our history with Zelda and Breath of the Wild

    21:26 - 55:35 - Tears of the Kingdom is the idiot savant of video games

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

