5 underrated TV comedies that redefine the narrative and push the genre forward

Criminally under-appreciated, "Red Oaks" is arguably one of the best original comedies of the past decade.

The show follows David Myers, a college student working as an assistant tennis pro over the summer at a suburban New Jersey country club in the 1980s, as he navigates the perils of family, friendship, and budding summer romance.

Red Oaks stands out, even in the neverending nostalgia for the 80s. Instead of using it as superficial window dressing, it embraces the era with nuance, authenticity, and genuine character development. Though it has its roots in the classic coming-of-age comedies of the time, it thrives as an extension of them, not a carbon copy. It even pushes the boundaries of the format by drawing heavily on the unconventional and thrilling style of the French New Wave.

If you're looking for a show that captures the essence of a bygone era without slipping into tedious historical recreation, there isn't anything better.