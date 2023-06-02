5 underrated TV comedies that redefine the narrative and push the genre forward

The current TV landscape is vast, and sometimes it's hard to figure out what to watch.
If you're looking for shows that defy expectations, challenge convention, and reshape the narrative landscape, here are five captivating TV comedies that deserve more recognition.
RED OAKS
Criminally under-appreciated, "Red Oaks" is arguably one of the best original comedies of the past decade.
The show follows David Myers, a college student working as an assistant tennis pro over the summer at a suburban New Jersey country club in the 1980s, as he navigates the perils of family, friendship, and budding summer romance.
Red Oaks stands out, even in the neverending nostalgia for the 80s. Instead of using it as superficial window dressing, it embraces the era with nuance, authenticity, and genuine character development. Though it has its roots in the classic coming-of-age comedies of the time, it thrives as an extension of them, not a carbon copy. It even pushes the boundaries of the format by drawing heavily on the unconventional and thrilling style of the French New Wave.
If you're looking for a show that captures the essence of a bygone era without slipping into tedious historical recreation, there isn't anything better.
CATASTROPHE
When Irishwoman Sharon (Sharon Horgan) and American Rob (Rob Delaney) have a brief affair in London, it leads to an unexpected pregnancy.
The critically lauded British sitcom delves into the odd couple as they navigate the messy complexities of relationships, parenthood and career struggle, with a refreshing dose of realism, sharp writing and pitch-perfect performances.
Catastrophe isn't neat and clean. It embraces the messiness of life and its unexpected ups and downs. Instead of a sanitised story built to lull the audience into sitcom comfort, it pushes the boundaries to provide poignant and true explorations of the challenges of growing up and becoming responsible.
The show's structure, which sees the couple at a different moment in their lives each season, also adds an unpredictable energy that makes the show even more engaging.
CRASHING
Phoebe Waller-Bridge became an undeniable icon over two seasons of Fleabag, but her story about six twenty-somethings living in a disused hospital is a hidden gem that deserves recognition.
Unexpectedly for an ensemble comedy, each vibrant character steers clear of stereotypes, feeling like real people with their own quirks and challenges. It results in a hilarious and heartwarming series as our cast must go on their own journeys of self-discovery through their unconventional friendships.
Crashing offers a unique blend of comedy and drama that draws you into these chaotic lives. The writing is as witty and brilliant as any other Waller-Bridge joint. However, this one seemed to fly under the radar, so I urge you to give it a shot.
LOVESICK
Once known by the enduringly silly name Scrotal Recall, Lovesick offers a refreshing new take on the romantic comedy through the life of Dylan, who contracts an STD and has to inform his previous partners.
Through cleverly interwoven flashbacks, the show explores Dylan's encounters with several young women with humour and tenderness. It gives the show a chance to show how a connection formed, how it eventually wore away, and what happens when it is possibly rekindled.
It's a delightful take on the old, standard tropes and adds genuine and much-needed real-world insight to the genre.
DERRY GIRLS
Set against the tumultuous backdrop of 1990s Northern Ireland, Derry Girls is about a group of teenage friends navigating school and family dynamics amid the political upheaval of The Troubles.
The show is an absolute joy, delving into a much-needed perspective of female friendships that's rarely explored on coming-of-age shows with authenticity and warmth. The witty banter, memorable characters, and fantastic ensemble cast make it hilarious and endearing.
But, despite the feel-good aspects, Derry Girls never loses sight of the political reality of the time or the situation. Instead, it shows how people can continue to live full and meaningful lives, even amid historical change.
Each of these TV comedies brings something new to the table. They have exhilarating new perspectives on what can be shown on TV and how. Through their distinct and unconventional stories, they open up new dimensions in the TV landscape and deserve more recognition.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.