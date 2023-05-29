'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3' review: A bold, touching farewell to the MCU's most personal series

The first Guardians of the Galaxy was a risk. Marvel took a bunch of minor comic book heroes and gave them a big-screen outing helmed by a Troma alum best known for two extremely dark comedies. But it paid off brilliantly. The Guardians movies injected a bold, chaotic personality into the MCU that shimmers, even against the rest of its hits.

Through several movies, the Guardians have endured devastating wars and even more devastating parental issues that tugged at audiences' heartstrings, even as they forced entire theatres to double over in laughter.

Volume 3 starts with our titular crew in a rare moment of rest. The Guardians have a new, stable home in Knowhere, and Rocket Raccoon listens to Peter Quill's cassette. But Peter isn't doing too good. Losing the love of his life, Gamora, and watching an alternate-universe version take her place has driven him to drink. But a compassionate Nebula (think of how shocking that would sound in the first movie) is there to care for her newfound family. This relative peace is suddenly broken when the powerful Adam Warlock attacks the group, injuring Rocket.

As he bleeds out, his friends discover that a killswitch is embedded in his body, preventing them from operating. To save their friend, The Guardians must confront the High Evolutionary, whose experiments created Rocket in the first place.