Stripe's Song of the Day: Ethel Cain - Hard Times

Ethel Cain’s 2022 debut Preacher’s Daughter is wondrous, easily one of the best albums of the year. A concept record about the tragic life of a young girl trying to escape abuse, it is as hard-hitting as it is dense in mood and atmospheric.

‘Hard Times’ is one of its most beautiful tracks. In it the narrator travels through her memory, touching on the difficult events that are draining her of the will to live. She is exhausted at the idea of going on, but is also too tired to leave. It is the kind of exhaustion that often accompanies depression.

The dreamy, serene atmosphere of the track doesn’t detract from the horrific subject matter, but instead adds to its sense of melancholy bitterness. It is grotesquery presented in a gorgeous, pristine wrapper without feeling exploitative. The song can be a difficult listen because of the ideas, images and emotions it conjures. But it is worth immersing yourself in it at least once: