To fix Dhaka crowding and congestion, we must develop the rest of Bangladesh

Every year, before the Eid holidays, many Dhaka residents leave the city to visit their ancestral homes. And every year, this sudden mass migration causes heavy congestion, accidents, and deaths. This seasonal departure results from years of urbanisation policies that have focused primarily on Dhaka.

Those making the trip are caught up in the desire to spend a beloved holiday with their families. A popular telecom company jingle, ‘Shopno Jabe Bari Amar’, testifies to the romanticisation of this regular travel.

People based in Dhaka often look forward to the Eid departures as it makes the city more livable for a few days. The legendary congestion eases, the crush of bodies dissipates, and the constant noise dims. As pleasant as it may be for city residents, the mass departure also highlights the critical problem of overpopulation and the urgent need for rapid decentralisation.

The jingle above paints a picture of a difficult journey back home paying off in a short but happy vacation. But it does not tell the whole story. Its subtext also presents a narrative that shifts the blame onto the people who leave the city, portraying them as the cause of overpopulation and other urban problems.

But Dhaka’s overpopulation problems are not the fault of the people who migrate to the city. They result from a lack of proper planning and development in other parts of the country.