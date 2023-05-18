The disturbing cacophony of honking in Bangladesh

I recently spoke to a friend who has persistent headaches and trouble concentrating at work. She shared her daily struggles as a victim of noise pollution. Her once tranquil home is now besieged by the neverending noise of nearby traffic. In addition to the increased stress, anxiety, and sleep issues, she also worries that constant exposure to high decibel levels could eventually lead to severe hearing problems.

The harmful effects of noise pollution may also put pregnant women and their children at risk, experts say. Very loud noise can damage the hearing of the developing baby, which highlights the need for immediate action.

As a society, we must recognise our role in this growing issue. We must reconsider our casual attitudes and impatience on the road, which lead to excessive honking. Motorists must be educated on the negative impacts of noise pollution and how simple measures, such as being more mindful and respectful of other road users, can make a significant difference.