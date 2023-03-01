I’m an active member of the JU Model UN club. Here’s what happened at my first conference

When I started university, I decided to explore all kinds of career-oriented clubs because learning something new is always exciting for me. I wanted something fun but also productive. Something I could use to sharpen my skills and pave the way to success.

The one I attend most regularly is the Jahangirnagar University Model United Nations Association or JUMUNA. Model United Nations conferences are sessions where participants take on the roles of representatives from different countries to simulate a UN meeting. Each attendee tries to represent the views of their countries and works towards achieving their foreign policy goals. In this way, young people get a taste of how the massive international agency works and a bit of insight into the difficult task of diplomacy.

The club emphasises three primary skills: communication, leadership, and research. To succeed at a MUN conference, you must understand your position as a representative of your chosen country, communicate what you want, express it to other delegates convincingly, and make alliances to pass the broad legislation the UN represents.

These ideas appealed to me, and I’ve since become an active member of JUMUNA. JUMUNA organises MUN conferences and sends teams to other universities across the country to participate in them. It also arranges writing competitions, quiz competitions, and workshops related to MUN inquiries and celebrates national and international days. I’ve had a great time as a general member, and I have to say how sweet and strong the relationships are between the junior and senior members of the club.

But, while I had attended smaller events, I had yet to be part of the big conferences. Then, on Jan 13 and Jan 14, came my chance. The JUMUNA Diplomatic Coven 2023 would be my first chance to test my training. I hoped to get a country that wouldn’t be at the centre of the proceedings. I wanted to take my time to study the other delegates and ease into the debate. At the very least, I hoped to avoid the three countries that would undoubtedly be drawn into heated showdowns – China, Russia, and the US.

That wasn’t to be. Two days before the conference kicked off, I was working with my seniors at the club when I was told, to my shock and horror, that I would be the delegate of the United States of America. And we were told that we should behave like the heads of our respective governments. This, of course, meant that I would be playing President Joe Biden!