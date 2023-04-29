    বাংলা

    Liverpool boss Klopp wary of Spurs threat

    Spurs are fifth in the league standings with 54 points but seventh-placed Liverpool can overtake them with a win at Anfield

    Reuters
    Published : 29 April 2023, 12:51 PM
    Updated : 29 April 2023, 12:51 PM

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp thought his television was broken after seeing the scoreline in Tottenham Hotspur's 6-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, warning the north London club remain dangerous opponents despite their thrashing.

    On Sunday, Liverpool host European qualifying rivals Spurs, who are without a win in their last three games and were humbled by third-placed Newcastle last Sunday, conceding five goals in the opening 21 minutes.

    "I came home, I switched the television on, it was 1-0. I had something else to do, wanted to watch the game a bit later, when I came back it was 5-0," Klopp told reporters.

    "I honestly thought something was wrong with the television screen, something like a joke or something like that. I had to watch it back later. Newcastle are obviously in a very good moment ... so these kind of things can happen."

    Spurs are fifth in the league standings with 54 points but seventh-placed Liverpool can overtake them with a win at Anfield.

    The odds will be heavily stacked against Spurs, who have won just once in their last 20 league games against Liverpool, but Klopp said he was wary of the wealth of talent within the Spurs squad.

    "I have no clue what happened at Tottenham but I see Harry Kane, I see Son Heung-min, I see (Dejan) Kulusevski, I see (Ivan) Perisic, Richarlison, (Pierre-Emile) Hojbjerg and so on and on and on," Klopp said.

    "I cannot think about Tottenham in any other way than I expect them to be really strong. You give them one ball, it could be the wrong one and they go. Harry Kane can score from pretty much everywhere.

    "They have real quality and we have to make sure they cannot show it."

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
    Clubs are afraid after 12 managers sacked: Klopp
    Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday with the club sitting 11th in the league
    Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Apr 9, 2023 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp acknowledges fans after the match.
    Liverpool will embrace Europa League if top-four tilt fails: Klopp
    Liverpool have struggled with consistency this term but beat West Ham United in their last game to claim a third straight league win for the first time this year
    Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Liverpool - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - Sept 12, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds the fans after the match.
    Things have changed for Liverpool: Klopp
    The Liverpool manager also heaped praise on attacker Diogo Jota, who now has four goals in two games after failing to score in his previous 32 appearances
    Premier League - Leeds United v Liverpool - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - April 17, 2023 Liverpool's Cody Gakpo shakes hands with Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp after being substituted
    Klopp hails best Liverpool performance of the season
    The victory was Liverpool’s first in six games in all competitions since they beat Manchester United

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury