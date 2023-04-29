Liverpool boss Klopp wary of Spurs threat

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp thought his television was broken after seeing the scoreline in Tottenham Hotspur's 6-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, warning the north London club remain dangerous opponents despite their thrashing.

On Sunday, Liverpool host European qualifying rivals Spurs, who are without a win in their last three games and were humbled by third-placed Newcastle last Sunday, conceding five goals in the opening 21 minutes.

"I came home, I switched the television on, it was 1-0. I had something else to do, wanted to watch the game a bit later, when I came back it was 5-0," Klopp told reporters.