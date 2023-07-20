    বাংলা

    Women's WC: New Zealand shocks Norway

    New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson made a pair of brilliant saves to preserve the shutout in Group A action

    Reuters
    Published : 20 July 2023, 04:52 PM
    Updated : 20 July 2023, 04:52 PM

    New Zealand kicked off the FIFA Women's World Cup with the country's first ever victory in the event, 1-0 over Norway on Thursday in Auckland.

    The World Cup co-host rode University of Tennessee product Hannah Wilkinson's goal early in the second half and New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson made a pair of brilliant saves to preserve the shutout in Group A action.

    "We wanted to inspire young girls, young people around this country and around the world," co-captain Ali Riley said post-match. "I really think we did that tonight. Anything is possible."

    The Ferns won with defensive pressure, limiting breakaway chances and clean looks at the goal.

    A record crowd for a football match in New Zealand -- 42,137 -- packed Eden Park for the opening game of the tournament. New Zealand had never won a match in men's or women's World Cup play, a stretch of more than 30 years without a victory.

    --Australia 1, Ireland 0

    Playing without star Sam Kerr, co-host Australia used a penalty from Steph Catley in the 52nd minute to sneak past Ireland in the opening match for both teams at Stadium Australia on Thursday.

    Ireland had multiple narrow misses in a bid to level the score. Megan Connolly's free kick in stoppage time sailed just over the post to the relief of the capacity crowd of more than 75,000.

    "Losing a player like Sam, probably the best player in the world, and her as a person, obviously we were heartbroken. We had to use her spirit to help us push on. She's so, so important, she's our spiritual leader," Catley said.

    Kerr was a late scratch due to a calf injury. Her status for the Matildas' upcoming Group B matches is not known.

    RELATED STORIES
    Armed police stand guard outside a building construction site following a shooting in the central business district, in Auckland, New Zealand July 20, 2023.
    NZ shooter kills two on eve of Women's Football World Cup
    At least two people and an armed attacker were killed and five others wounded in a shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland
    FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Previews - Melbourne, Australia - July 18, 2023 General view outside the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
    What are the host cities, venues for the Women's WC?
    Adelaide is coastal city and capital of the state of South Australia which lies close to the famous Barossa valley wine producing region
    The International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy, is seen during its tour at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan October 7, 2018.
    ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's events
    The decision is announced at the ICC's annual conference in Durban
    The trophy of the Women's FIFA World Cup is seen during the 73rd FIFA Congress at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda Mar 16, 2023.
    Women's World Cup 2023: Start date, schedule, teams, venues and final
    There will be a round-robin format in the group stage when each of the 32 teams play three matches each

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps