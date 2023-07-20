Women's WC: New Zealand shocks Norway

New Zealand kicked off the FIFA Women's World Cup with the country's first ever victory in the event, 1-0 over Norway on Thursday in Auckland.

The World Cup co-host rode University of Tennessee product Hannah Wilkinson's goal early in the second half and New Zealand goalkeeper Victoria Esson made a pair of brilliant saves to preserve the shutout in Group A action.

"We wanted to inspire young girls, young people around this country and around the world," co-captain Ali Riley said post-match. "I really think we did that tonight. Anything is possible."