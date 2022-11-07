    বাংলা

    Brazilian Coutinho's World Cup hopes in danger due to muscle injury

    He sealed a permanent switch to Villa from Barca in the close season

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2022, 10:47 AM

    Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho will miss their next two games and could be out for longer due to a quadriceps injury, manager Unai Emery said, casting doubt on the Brazilian's availability for the World Cup.

    Coutinho, 30, sealed a permanent switch to Villa from Barcelona in the close season following a successful loan spell but the playmaker has not scored or provided an assist in 12 league matches.

    He was absent from Sunday's 3-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United and will miss Thursday's trip to Old Trafford to face United again in the League Cup and Sunday's visit to Brighton & Hove Albion in the league.

    Emery confirmed Coutinho was sidelined due to a quad issue.

    "I don't know how long it'll be but, today (Sunday), he couldn't play and he's not going to play until after the (World Cup) break," he told the Birmingham Mail.

    "He's not going to play on Thursday or Sunday because he's injured and he's out longer."

    Brazil head coach Tite is set to announce his 26-man squad for the Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar later on Monday.

    Coutinho made his debut for Brazil in 2010 and has earned more than 60 caps but his disappointing form this season has led to doubts about his place in the squad.

    Premier League
    RELATED STORIES
    Arab Cup - Group D - Algeria v Egypt - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - December 7, 2021 Referee Facundo Tello reacts
    Referee hands out 10 red cards in fiery Argentine final
    In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match
    Former Captain Shahid Afridi wants Babar Azam to drop to number three to consolidate the batting order.
    Afridi calls on Babar to move down the batting order
    A win over Pakistan in Sydney would take New Zealand to a final against either England or India
    Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Paris Masters - Accor Arena, Paris, France - November 6, 2022 Denmark's Holger Rune during the final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic
    Rune beats Djokovic to claim first Masters title
    'I am not happy that you beat me, but on the other hand I'm happy for you because I like your personality, you're a very dedicated guy who loves tennis,' Djokovic says
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India v New Zealand - Rose Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 22, 2021 New Zealand's Tim Southee celebrates taking the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
    New Zealand won't underestimate Pakistan: Southee
    Pakistan looked set to exit the competition until the Netherlands pulled off a surprise 13-run win over South Africa

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher