Liverpool add to Forest's misery, Leicester earn vital win

Liverpool have 50 points from 31 games, six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United who face fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

"Honestly top four at the moment, we have nothing to do with it, we will see about that in a few weeks," Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said.

While Forest have now gone 11 games without a league win and are second-from-bottom with 27 points, they are only a point behind 17th-placed Leicester City and will have taken some comfort from their display against Liverpool.

"It doesn't look favourable at all, we know that," Forest manager Steve Cooper said. "But we must take some heart from the spirit and mentality in one of the hardest away games in Europe, never mind the Premier League."

Leicester fell behind at home to Wolves but hit back with goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne to end their 10-match run without a victory in all competitions and give new manager Dean Smith a win in his first home game.

"People have questioned our spirit but it was there to see today," said Smith, whose side face a crucial clash with Leeds United on Tuesday.

Leeds are one point above the relegation zone after defeat at Craven Cottage. Second-half goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira earned Fulham the points as they moved up one place in the table to ninth.

Everton ended Crystal Palace's winning run under returning coach Roy Hodgson as they held out for a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park but dropped into the relegation zone.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between and Everton ended with 10 men after Mason Holgate, making his first start since early November, received a second yellow card.