Purple protest as Canada players take pay dispute to the pitch

The Canadian women's football team took their dispute with their national association onto the pitch on Thursday by wearing purple jerseys with "Enough is Enough" written on the front ahead of their SheBelieves Cup opener against the United States.

The team's protest is the latest escalation in their dispute with Canada Soccer over pay equity issues.

"Tonight, our players will be wearing purple as a symbol of protest," said the Canadian Players Association in a statement.

"Considering the current circumstances, our players will continue to wear purple until our association has standard in place that ensure equal treatment and opportunity."