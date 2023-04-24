Manchester United reach FA Cup final after shootout victory over Brighton

"I have confidence in myself and I knew which penalty I wanted to take and that's what I did."

The nail-biting finale was a fitting ending after 120 goalless minutes of wild swings in a game that careened from end to end all night.

The quality of the penalties in a torrential downpour was superb with United finding the net with all seven of their spotkicks.

Brighton's first six efforts were equally impressive until March fired wildly off target.

"They were great penalties," United keeper David De Gea said. "I was prepared as always. I tried to put pressure on the takers.

"There's still a long way to the final but it will be a big game against one of the best teams in Europe and the world."