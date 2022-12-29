    বাংলা

    Mbappe scores late penalty to secure PSG 2-1 win over Strasbourg

    Paris St Germain captain Marquinhos opened the scoring with a header from a cross by Neymar, who was sent off in the second half

    Published : 29 Dec 2022, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 29 Dec 2022, 04:28 AM

    Paris St Germain captain Marquinhos scored at both ends against Racing Strasbourg before a last-gasp Kylian Mbappe penalty secured the Ligue 1 leaders a 2-1 victory on Wednesday even though they were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half after Neymar was sent off.

    Marquinhos opened the scoring by breaking free from his marker and headed in Neymar's cross after 14 minutes.

    The Brazilian defender, however, deflected Adrien Thomasson's cross into his own net in the 51st minute to leave the scores level.

    Neymar received his marching orders in the 62nd minute at Parc des Princes after picking up two bookings in two minutes, the first for a foul and then a second for diving a minute later.

    Ten days after Mbappe's hopes of becoming a two-time World Cup winner were dashed after 2018 champions France were beaten by Argentina in the Qatar final, the 24-year-old was on target again as he converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time after being pulled inside the box.

    PSG top the standings with 44 points, eight ahead of RC Lens, who have a game in hand. but with one more game played. Strasbourg are in 19th place.

