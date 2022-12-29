Mbappe scores late penalty to secure PSG 2-1 win over Strasbourg

Paris St Germain captain Marquinhos scored at both ends against Racing Strasbourg before a last-gasp Kylian Mbappe penalty secured the Ligue 1 leaders a 2-1 victory on Wednesday even though they were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half after Neymar was sent off.

Marquinhos opened the scoring by breaking free from his marker and headed in Neymar's cross after 14 minutes.

The Brazilian defender, however, deflected Adrien Thomasson's cross into his own net in the 51st minute to leave the scores level.