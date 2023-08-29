Ruthless Djokovic makes winning return to US Open

It was clear that the three-time champion had missed them as well as he embraced the cheers of a record crowd of over 30,000 that included former-US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

"I was excited to go out on the court, it has been a couple of years so to come in front of you guys is always a pleasure," Djokovic told the New York crowd. "Thanks for coming out and thanks to all the people who stayed to almost 1 a.m..

"Night sessions at Arthur Ashe are always something special."

Arriving in New York on the back of an absorbing win over his young rival Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final, an in-form Djokovic showed the 84th ranked Muller no mercy in what was his US Open main draw debut.

Firing on all cylinders, Djokovic broke the overwhelmed Frenchman to open the match and never took his foot off the gas, closing out the first set in 23 minutes with a thundering ace.

Djokovic broke Muller for a fourth time to open the second set and went 2-0 up before his opponent held serve for the first time, raising both hands in triumph as the crowd roared.