Elliott strike sends Liverpool past Wolves in FA Cup replay

A thumping strike from Harvey Elliott was enough to give FA Cup holders Liverpool a 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a third-round replay on Tuesday.

Teenage midfielder Elliott burst forward with plenty of space to run into and unleashed a fizzing strike which flew past Wolves' flummoxed goalkeeper Jose Sa in the 13th minute.

Wolves were passive for much of the first half before growing into the match after the interval but Liverpool's defence kept them at bay to earn a first win in four matches in all competitions.

The result set up a fourth-round tie away to Brighton & Hove Albion, where Juergen Klopp's side were thrashed 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.