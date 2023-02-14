New-look Chelsea are a bit of a mystery for Dortmund coach Terzic

Borussia Dortmund will be facing a new-look Chelsea in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday following the English club's big spending spree but coach Edin Terzic said on Tuesday his team was ready for any surprises.

Chelsea signed more than half a dozen players in the January transfer window including British record capture Enzo Fernandez for more than $130 million, and Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Andrey Santos, David Fofana and Mykhailo Mudryk among others.

They spent more than $350 million in January alone while also bringing in Portugal international Joao Felix on loan.