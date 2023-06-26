    বাংলা

    Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea

    Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining them from Napoli last July

    Reuters
    Published : 26 June 2023, 02:58 AM
    Updated : 26 June 2023, 02:58 AM

    Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal from Premier League side Chelsea, the two clubs announced on Sunday.

    "We'll continue to make history together," Al-Hilal wrote on Twitter, alongside a short video featuring Koulibaly.

    The four-times Asian Champions League winners said Koulibaly's contract would run until 2026 without giving any financial details. British media reported that the Saudi club would pay around 17 million pounds ($21.61 million) for the centre back.

    "I'm here with those who make the glory in the present and the future," the Africa Cup of Nations winner said.

    Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining them from Napoli last July.

    The 32-year-old is the second player moving to Al-Hilal from the English Premier League after Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

    The Saudi Pro league has become attractive to Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.

    League Champions Al-Ittihad signed Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema earlier this month, while the club has also confirmed that former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is joining them.

    Al-Hilal are the most decorated club in Saudi Arabia and Asia having won 66 trophies, and they hold the record for league and Asian Champions titles with 18 and four respectively.

    Boosting their squad is a priority for the Riyadh-based club, who have lost their league and Champions League crowns.

    Spanish media report that they are also keen to secure the services of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Croatia v Brazil - Education City Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Dec 9, 2022 Brazil players during the penalty shootout
    Mane scores a brace as Senegal shock Brazil
    It was the first time Brazil had lost by two goals since they were beaten 2-0 by Chile in 2015
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Dec 10, 2022 Portugal's Bruno Fernandes reacts
    Fernandes double as Portugal ease past Bosnia
    Portugal dominated possession but only opened the scoring seconds before halftime when Silva chipped in from Fernandes's pass to register his 11th international goal
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Dec 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup
    Inter Miami in the mix for Lionel Messi
    Messi has offers from Miami, his former club FC Barcelona and Saudi club Al-Hilal, but Miami is the likeliest landing spot
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - November 30, 2022 Saudi Arabia's Ali Al Bulayhi walks around the pitch after being substituted.
    Saudi defender fears Messi will axe him if he joins Al-Hilal
    "If he comes, God willing, I will not attend the first two days until I monitor the situation from afar so that he may forget me," the 33-year-old defender said

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps