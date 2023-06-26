Saudi's Al-Hilal sign Senegal defender Koulibaly from Chelsea

"I'm here with those who make the glory in the present and the future," the Africa Cup of Nations winner said.

Koulibaly scored two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea after joining them from Napoli last July.

The 32-year-old is the second player moving to Al-Hilal from the English Premier League after Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

The Saudi Pro league has become attractive to Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr last January.

League Champions Al-Ittihad signed Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema earlier this month, while the club has also confirmed that former Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is joining them.