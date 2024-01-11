Xavi eyes Super Cup-inspired Barca revival

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez hopes winning the Spanish Super Cup will be the turning point that revives their LaLiga title challenge.

Barca are third in the table, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid, and need a lift after a sobering home LaLiga loss to Girona last month.

"Of course, we want to repeat that," the manager told reporters ahead of Barcelona's Super Cup semi-final against Osasuna on Thursday in Riyadh.