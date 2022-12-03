US coach Berhalter hoping to draw on Dutch lessons in last 16 tie

"I learnt so much in Holland," Berhalter told reporters on Friday. "It's almost like, what concepts haven't I taken from Dutch football? It was a great experience being there.

"After every training session and every game, you have a debate with your players about it. People love to discuss football and you really learn a lot. And it was a great time for me.

"If I wasn't in Holland, I don't think I would have had that background that really helped shape my ideas."

Berhalter is not the only person in the American camp with Dutch experience. Right back Sergino Dest was born to a Dutch mother and Surinamese-American father in Almere, Netherlands and grew up in Holland.

Dest, currently at AC Milan on loan from Barcelona, rose to prominence with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam and was eligible to represent the US and Netherlands at international level.

"When you're at a club like Ajax, there's a lot of attention on you, especially as a young player. It's a very good club to develop players and he did really well there," Berhalter said.