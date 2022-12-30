How Manchester United fell from grace

Manchester United, nicknamed the ‘Red Devils’, is one of the greatest football clubs in the world and, perhaps, the most popular. The club is known for its formidable teams, unique star players, rich and powerful history, and cabinets full of diverse trophies. However, the club’s current state is far from its once wondrous glory days. In less than a decade, Manchester United has fallen from the highest pedestal of club football and has seen rivals triumph over them season after season. So, what happened to the mighty Red Devils, and how can they regain their spot at the top of the football pyramid?
My love for the club came by chance – I was awake late one night and happened to catch my first ever club football match - the 2008 UEFA Champions League final. It was exhilarating – a display of greatness that turned into a magical night of football. It was enough to make my 12-year-old self a lifelong fan of Manchester United. Sadly, like every impressive act, the grandeur faded away in the years to come as the stars left the stage.
TENSIONS AT THE HELM
Fifteen or so years after the era of the ‘Busby Babes’, Sir Alex Ferguson took the reins of United and engineered it into a winning machine for 26 years in a tenure that saw him become the most decorated manager in club football. However, his departure in 2013 left a yawning void that the club has struggled to fill. Every fan believed the transition period would take time, but after stumbling through five official managers, the Reds still seem far away from their glory days.
Of these managers, only the divisive José Mourinho won a major trophy, only to be forced out by the board amid growing tensions inside the locker room. Without a proper, consistent manager creating clear, long-term club goals while keeping track of adaptable strategies, as Sir Alex did, it may be some time before United glimpses the top. Poor recruitment, weak strategies, and lackluster appointments also haunt the club. As Manchester United idles in neutral, the gap with other big clubs – such as Pep Guardiola’s resplendent Man City – has only widened.
HITTING THE WOODWORK
The absence of David Gill, a former chief executive of United who had previously done an excellent job at the club regarding transfers, wages, and merchandising, is felt at the board level. Ed Woodward has overseen an era of underachievement and disappointment in the CEO’s chair has seen underachievement over the last 10 years. Promising managers fizzled at the club as expensive mistakes in the transfer market, with the likes of Angel DiMaria and Paul Pogba chaperoning trophy-less seasons. Was Woodward misunderstood or did his lack of experience with football prevent him from making sound decisions?
For many fans, his initial insipid work with David Moyes left a bad taste in the mouths of many fans. After that, he relied heavily on United's wealth and financial power to help the club recover from poor seasons. Tasked with shepherding the club after the departures of Ferguson and Gill, Woodward failed to capitalise on its strengths, while introducing notable weaknesses.
The end of Woodward’s time at the club sees Richard Arnold, another chief executive taking the reins. Only time will tell if his spell in the position will be more fruitful.
FINANCIAL PROBLEMS GLAZED OVER
Since the Glazers took over ownership of the Devils, their financial decisions have been hellish for the football team. With the American’s initial debt amounting to £525m from the purchase of the club back in 2005, United has yet to recover from going that far into the red.
There was a time everyone envied fans cheering from Old Trafford’s Stretford Paddock. Now those same fans have led several notable protests of the owners, bashing them for reckless liquidised spending, no concrete plan in mind for reinvestments into assets, and a historic stadium falling into disrepair. Old Trafford, once a venerable, up-to-date fortress of football has fallen behind the times, lacking modern amenities such as proper Wi-Fi and TV screens. Renovation work has also fallen behind significantly, as seen in the numerous complaints of leaks from the roof.
The Trafford Training Centre also lacks the state-of-the-art facilities available to other top clubs in the league. Few players at United in the past decade can say they lived up to the fullness of their potential while wearing the badge.
In many ways, the ownership’s focus has solely been on public relations and trying to balance the books at the end of each quarter. The club continues to brag about its social media reach, rise in revenue, and global reach, even as seasons follow mediocre seasons.
However, in a surprising turn of events, Avram Glazer, and the rest of the family, have decided to put up the Red Devils for sale. They are potentially looking for investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Doha, with a target to complete the sale by the end of the first quarter of 2023.
A DISORGANISED SQUAD
In the past, the likes of prime Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Nemanja Vidić, Rio Ferdinand, and Paul Scholes dominated the pitch, leading United to relentless victory after victory.
Today’s squad is a far cry from those days. Though many of its players are expensive and talented, there is a lack of proper leadership in the dressing room and large stretches on the pitch can make it seem as if these highly-paid pieces are just going through the motions with blank looks on their faces. And when things go wrong, everybody’s first instinct is to dodge the blame.
At one time, United the team was known as the Comeback Kings – as that first Champions League final I saw proved. They had a preternatural knack for coming from behind to win games. They played cool and did not rush, responding instead with intensity and passion. Now the players look shell-shocked when they concede equalisers, seemingly drained of any motivation to get ahead. Poor body language, weak passes that make it hard to retain possession, and rigid attacking formations cause the squad to lose morale and break down easily as they fail to follow instructions from the sidelines.
NEIGHBOURS NO LONGER FEEL BLUE
United, for the vast majority of its history, has overshadowed local rivals Manchester City. However, since the Abu Dhabi takeover, City has seen huge investments in the club, its infrastructure, its coaching team, and its squad. Millions upon millions have been spent acquiring key players and putting together a dominant side.
When Ferguson left United, his legacy was nearly perfect. There were few chinks in his armor. He had faced off against and conquered legendary coaches like Wenger and Mourinho. But one of the sourest notes near his encore was losing the dynamic Carlos Tevez to City, where he thrived as an attacking forward alongside Yaya Touré, David Silva, and Edin Džeko.
With this team, City was able to clinch the thrilling 2012 Premier League title with one of the most memorable moments in football history thanks to Kun Agüero’s injury-time heroics. Though Ferguson and United had their revenge the following year, they have not gotten particularly close to the title in the past decade. City, meanwhile, is dominant.
THE WEIGHT OF FORMER GLORY
Fans are not exempt from the club’s recent failures either. In fact, certain fans with huge egos have played a key role. Due to their aggressive persuasion and herd mentality, most avid followers of the club quickly lose their patience with new managers, often berating them using their own amateur grasp on tactics and seem always too ready to bellow rowdy opinions or create an outcry over the performance of new players.
A prime example is the re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. There was no intention of recruiting him until there were rumours about him joining City. Then, facing fan pressure and dreams of free-flowing cash and a footballing saviour, it was done. United was reunited with one of its greatest success stories for a disappointing second go. However, after a very controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where Ronaldo accused the club of trying to force him out while being disrespected by Erik ten Hag, had his contract terminated following a mutual agreement. This shows that certain star players at United are able to speak to the media and public about the club’s biggest problems, which can divide the fans and cause tension amongst the players and staff.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE REDS?
Once, the world feared Manchester United and any player would fantasise about taking their first steps onto the pitch at Old Trafford proudly wearing the badge. But that is a story from a bygone era.
What the club needs now is to focus on the fundamentals. An overdue infrastructural overhaul of the club, proper transfers that focus on utility instead of name recognition, and developing patience with a suitable manager should be the goals for the current Manchester United.
For now, the other Devils' financial woes and major executive decisions will have to wait as the club finds stability. Winning trophies was in the DNA of the Reds and I, an avid fan and well-wisher, believe we will see those days return. But, as we stand United, we need to create a new identity, focus on a new era, and stop looking back.