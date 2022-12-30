How Manchester United fell from grace

Since the Glazers took over ownership of the Devils, their financial decisions have been hellish for the football team. With the American’s initial debt amounting to £525m from the purchase of the club back in 2005, United has yet to recover from going that far into the red.

There was a time everyone envied fans cheering from Old Trafford’s Stretford Paddock. Now those same fans have led several notable protests of the owners, bashing them for reckless liquidised spending, no concrete plan in mind for reinvestments into assets, and a historic stadium falling into disrepair. Old Trafford, once a venerable, up-to-date fortress of football has fallen behind the times, lacking modern amenities such as proper Wi-Fi and TV screens. Renovation work has also fallen behind significantly, as seen in the numerous complaints of leaks from the roof.

The Trafford Training Centre also lacks the state-of-the-art facilities available to other top clubs in the league. Few players at United in the past decade can say they lived up to the fullness of their potential while wearing the badge.

In many ways, the ownership’s focus has solely been on public relations and trying to balance the books at the end of each quarter. The club continues to brag about its social media reach, rise in revenue, and global reach, even as seasons follow mediocre seasons.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Avram Glazer, and the rest of the family, have decided to put up the Red Devils for sale. They are potentially looking for investors from Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Doha, with a target to complete the sale by the end of the first quarter of 2023.